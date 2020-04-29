Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish among the nominees for the 2020 Webby Awards

WENN

The singer of & # 39; 7 rings & # 39 ;, the creator of hits of & # 39; Juice & # 39; and the star of & # 39; Bury a Friend & # 39; They join artists like Post Malone, FKA Twigs, Leonardo DiCaprio, and The Rolling Stones.

Ariana Grande, Billie eilishand Lizzo are among the nominated stars for the 2020 Webby Awards.

Officials from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for their 24th annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 before an online ceremony on May 19.

In addition to Ariana, Billie, and Lizzo, other stars compete for honors for everything from social media campaigns and fan interaction to ad, interview, and podcast websites. Jennifer Garner, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Fallon, Russell Brand, Dolly parton, Post Malone, Florence Pugh, Leonardo Dicaprio, Idris Elba, Twigs FKA, Wiz Khalifa, Celine dion, Tom Hanksand Chris Evans.

The main nominated organizations are Count Nast with 27 nods, followed by Google with 24, National Geographic with 22, The Washington Post with 19 and BBC with 14.

Nominees can take home two possible awards; for which they are nominated and a secondary Webby People & # 39; s Voice Award, which is voted by fans.