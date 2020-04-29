Apple releases iOS 13.5 beta with exposure notification API – BGR

Apple released iOS 13.5 Developer Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 Developer Beta 3 on Wednesday.

iOS 13.5 beta 3 has the Apple and Google Exposure Notification API that health agency developers will use to create apps for tracking people contacts that test positive for the new coronavirus.

iOS 13.5 will likely be the final numbered entry before iOS 14 arrives this fall.

Apple released the third beta developer for iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 on Wednesday. The main feature of this beta release is the addition of the Notification Exposure API that Apple and Google teamed up to create, giving many public health agency developers a tool they can use to create contact tracking apps to track people. they could be infected with the new coronavirus. Google released a new beta version of Google Play Services that also contains the API. On May 1, Apple and Google will share more details with developers, including the sample code.

Although Apple refers to this version as iOS 13.5 beta 3, it is worth noting that the previous beta version was iOS 13.4.5 beta 2. As 9to5Mac Explains that any iOS version with a new SDK must also have a new version number, so there will be no beta 1 or beta 2 version of iOS 13.5. In case you are curious.

Apple's iOS 13.5 beta 3 is out now, along with the corresponding iPad developer software update, iPadOS 13.5 beta 3. We can also look forward to new releases of Apple's public iOS beta coming soon. Wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5? We prepare a list below that contains all compatible devices. If your device is there, it supports the latest Apple beta software:

As you already know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Settings,gt; General,gt; Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

