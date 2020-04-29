Andrew Cuomo reveals the art of the face mask during the coronavirus briefing

Just when you thought you had seen everything you needed to see of the Cuomo pandemic press conferences, the self-proclaimed governor of all the East COast has overcome the same. In Wednesday during an afternoon briefing, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a "self-portrait of America" ​​created by "thousands of Americans." The portrait was not an oil painting.in-canvas painting of a giant Zoom gathering but rather Hundreds of face masks joined together to form a collage the size of a wall. The governor explained that without being asked, People from all over the country had sent face masks to New York along with notes. "You have to look hard to see it, but this explains love, "Cuomo said of the collage:which I can assure you doesn't explain anything, no matter how hard you turn your head and squint.

Call me the obvious captain, but if the people of America were so moved by the plight of New York, Wouldn't it make more sense to disinfect the masks and distribute them to those in need? Like, I don't know, essential workers literally beg for any kind of additional supplies. Or perhaps also the homeless population. Could the masks be deconstructed and the fabric used to make full-body PPE? Was there really no other option for these masks than to put together a second-grade arts and crafts project and show it off during a press conference on subway cleanup?

Governor Cuomo, who looked and seemed to have had enough of the shit from everyone, decided to take subtle blows in managing the arch enemy of MTA Mayor Bill de Blasio. "It is not my job to come up with the cleaning schedule, just tell me what to do to clean the trains and I will do it," Cuomo said. If only the people of the United States had sent a thousand disinfecting wipes.