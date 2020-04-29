An updated list of Boston Pride Draft NWHL 2020 selections

The league-leading Boston Pride, which was heading to the Isobel Cup final before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, should have had a smaller group to choose from in the first round of the NWHL Draft.

In the draft, the selection order is based on the league ranking, so Pride (23-1) was set to select the last one in each round. The league's unnamed expansion team, which will begin playing next season in Toronto, had the top pick in all five rounds of the draft.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Pride had changed Toronto's first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as a second-round pick in 2021, for Toronto's first and fifth-round players in this draft. year.

NEWS: The Boston Pride has acquired the first overall pick and a fifth-round pick from Toronto's NWHL 2020 Draft. Launch: https://t.co/EP0c2Vyxv7#The package 🦁 pic.twitter.com/4HJgdYPtPc – Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) April 28, 2020

Pride then used that first overall pick to take to the winger at Boston University and Pembroke native Sammy Davis.

Boston, you are Sammy's house. Congratulations to Sammy Davis for being selected by @TheBostonPride with the first general selection in the @NWHL drought! pic.twitter.com/UcE7vhbh5L – BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) April 28, 2020

Davis led the Terriers (24-8-4) with 17 goals and 24 assists last season, which is good for the conference first-team pick. After graduating from BU with his master's degree in special education, he will continue in the Massachusetts General Hospital occupational therapy doctoral program.

"Sammy couldn't be more deserving of the first overall pick in the draft," said Pride general manager Karilyn Pilch, who also played for BU. “Her work ethic, along with her talent, has positioned her as one of the best players in this year's NCAA graduation class.

In the second round (12th overall), Boston selected Maine striker Tereza Vanisova.

The Boston Pride selected Tereza Vanisova from the University of Maine in the second round.#NWHLDraft The | #The package 🦁 pic.twitter.com/gkeE2WLVss – Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) April 29, 2020

Originally from the Czech Republic, Vanisova ended her career as Maine's all-time leader in assists (66) and total points (129), and ranks second in all-time goals with 63.

"Tereza has the ability to control the game while on the ice," said Maine head coach Richard Reichenbach. “She always thinks offensively and is a fierce competitor. Tereza is one of the best athletes I have ever seen. "

The NWHL draft continues on Wednesday. The Pride has three more teams, in round three (No. 18), four (No. 24) and five (No. 25).

Here's a complete list of Pride 2020 draft picks:

Round 1: Sammy Davis, Boston University

Round 2: Tereza Vanizova, Maine

This publication will be updated.