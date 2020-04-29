Amy Winehouse to host special live event on Instagram at Grammy Museum

%MINIFYHTML12054f1ca91d69f25d3f88609bdd897f12%
To commemorate the 13th anniversary of the hit single & # 39; Back to Black & # 39; from the late singer, the Los Angeles museum will present the event as a virtual extension of the exhibition & # 39; Beyond Black – The Style of Amy Winehouse & # 39 ;.
Up News Info –
Amy Winehouse is slated to be honored by bosses at the Grammy Museum as part of a celebration to mark the 13th anniversary of his hit single "Back to Black."
The special Instagram Live event will take place on Thursday (April 30) as part of a virtual extension of the Los Angeles museum's Beyond Black – The Style of Amy Winehouse exhibition, which opened in January.
Fans can catch a glimpse of the ceremony through the Grammy Museum's official Instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/grammymuseum) at 2 P.M. ITS T. Organized by journalist Eve Barlow, the segment will feature interviews with Winehouse's stylist Naomi Parry and her close friend Catriona Gourlay.
