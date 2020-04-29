Ammika Harris laughs at Chris Brown & # 39; GOAT & # 39; after he also flirted with her!

Things seem to get hotter every day between Chris Brown and his baby mom, Ammika Harris, despite the physical distance between them in the midst of the quarantine. That said, after he flirted with her on social media, calling the model the "prettiest woman,quot; in the world, she is returning the favor, and also for him.

That said, Ammika did not shy away from calling her rumored boyfriend "the best of all time,quot; during a conversation with some in a row online today.

Despite the fact that it was believed that the parents were not in a romantic relationship when their son was born, judging by the amount of flirting they have been doing lately, people are beginning to assume that things have changed between them since then.

His praise for Chris began with a fan commenting under one of his posts: "Tell Chris it's the (goat emoji) !!"

As you may know, "GOAT,quot; is used to mean "best of all time,quot; and therefore Ammika wrote those exact words in capital letters in response to the fanatic, practically translating the goat emoji.

To show how much you think that's the case, he even added not one but two exclamation points at the end!

Speaking of capital letters, her previous compliment for her was also written like this.

Chris commented under a sensual photo that her baby mom shared a couple of days ago that he is the "most beautiful person on the planet,quot;.

Sure enough, Ammika looked stunning in a bra, her light makeup, and her long dark hair cascading wonderfully.

While they seem closer than ever judging by their flirtation on social media, Chris and Ammika are sadly quarantined separately.

Ammika and her son Aeko are still in Germany with their isolated family while Chris is back in Los Angeles.



