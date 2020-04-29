Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and other celebrities mourn the death of Irrfan Khan

The entire nation woke up to the shocking news of the death of Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan. The actor suffered from a colon infection before succumbing to it. Irrfan has had a glorious career in Bollywood and is known to have created a niche for himself with his class acting skills apart. His effortless performances were admired by millions, and thus his sudden disappearance was definitely a surprise to everyone. Many of her friends and industry colleagues turned to social media to offer their condolences, as no one is allowed to leave due to the national blockade to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Shabana Azmi, R Madhavan, Athiya Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Mini Mathur, Parineeti Chopra and several others cried. Sudden Death Check out his posts below.

Such terrible news … saddened to learn of the disappearance of #IrrfanKhan, one of the best actors of our time. May God give strength to his family at this difficult time ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ™ ™ ÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ » – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

T 3516 – … I have just received news about the death of Irfaan Khan … this is very disturbing and sad news … ðÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ™

An incredible talent … a kind colleague … a prolific contributor to the world of cinema … left us too soon … creating a great void …

Prayers and duas ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ™ – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

The charisma that you brought to everything you did was pure magic. His talent opened the way for many in so many avenues … He inspired many of us. #IrrfanKhan We will really miss you. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace @irrfank You have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time when I was less confident. My condolences to his family and loved ones. – Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

Deeply sad to know that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. He left too soon … such a powerful actor and how bravely he fought cancer. It is a great loss not only for his family but for the entire film industry. RIP – Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and you fought and you fought. I will always be proud of you … we will meet again … condolences to Sutapa and Babil … you also fought, Sutapa gave your best in this fight. Paz and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salutes. – Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020 Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Actor Irrfan Khan dies in Mumbai at age 53. It is a tragedy and a heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional and humane artist. We'll miss you very much. Spread happiness in heaven. https://t.co/smQygfHpMM – Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 29, 2020

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of the death of a dear friend, one of the best actors and a wonderful human being. #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day !! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ™ ™ ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU – Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

A fantastic co-star, an actor par excellence and a beautiful human being, you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ¦@irrfankÂÂÂÂÂ © © We lost you too soon! Amazing. Om Shanti ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ™ ™ ÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ »» pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw – Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about @irrfank

I was going to find him after the closure.

A great artist like him will surely be missed.

My condolences and prayers for your family. May he rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan – Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 29, 2020

We have lost one of the best actors. He fought to the end. Irrfan Khan will always be missed. Condolences to the family. #IrrfanKhan #Rest in peace – Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 29, 2020

Saddened to learn of Irrfan Khan's passing. My heart goes out to the family, that you find strength at this time. Rest in peaceðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ™ ™ ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ »» – Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 29, 2020

RIP LEGEND ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ™ ™ ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ððÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ¾ ¾ pic.twitter.com/p2uwsBsdqA – DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 29, 2020

RIP LEGEND ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ™ ™ ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ððÂÂÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ¾ ¾ pic.twitter.com/p2uwsBsdqA – DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 29, 2020