Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and other celebrities mourn the death of Irrfan Khan

The entire nation woke up to the shocking news of the death of Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan. The actor suffered from a colon infection before succumbing to it. Irrfan has had a glorious career in Bollywood and is known to have created a niche for himself with his class acting skills apart. His effortless performances were admired by millions, and thus his sudden disappearance was definitely a surprise to everyone. Many of her friends and industry colleagues turned to social media to offer their condolences, as no one is allowed to leave due to the national blockade to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Shabana Azmi, R Madhavan, Athiya Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Mini Mathur, Parineeti Chopra and several others cried. Sudden Death Check out his posts below.

