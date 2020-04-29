AMD's quarterly earnings plunge, and expects weakened demand throughout 2020

AMD released its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, and quarterly revenue decreased 16 percent. Its quarterly operating income also fell, as revenues decreased and R,amp;D costs increased. On the upside, he shared that his $ 1.79 billion annual revenue increased 40 percent compared to this time in 2020. He attributes this huge leap to his computing and graphics segments, including his Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards, both of which of which they have received important updates recently.

Initially, the company did not go out and said the COVID-19 pandemic was to blame for its less than favorable financial results, but it did so during the investors' call. AMD chief executive Dr. Lisa Su said that shrinking supply chains and the slowdown in retail in China in the first quarter contributed to fewer. To that end, AMD says it expects weak consumer demand in the second half of 2020, although it still expects its annual revenue to grow 25 percent.

Even as it works to strike a balance in 2020, AMD has a promising outlook for the rest of 2020, at least when it comes to its product showcase. It surpassed Intel to the maximum by being the first to manufacture 7nm processors, including its Ryzen U and H 4000-series processors based on the Zen 2 architecture. Its Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards currently reduce the cost of the Nvidia series RTX 20 graphics cards, with insignificant differences in terms of performance in some cases. And, with their PCIe 4.0 support, they're a bit more technically ready for the future than Nvidia's current line of GPUs. AMD's GPUs also continue to get good support from Apple, both on their laptops and desktop computers, including the new high-end Mac Pro. Dr. Lisa Su says her next-generation processors and graphics cards are still on the way for later in 2020.

Additionally, the company has been working together with Microsoft and Sony to develop processors and graphics chips for its upcoming next-generation video game consoles, the Xbox Series X and PS5, which will still launch during the 2020 holiday season. It is likely They're big sellers, though the numbers may not be as big as expected since Sony recently shared that it will limit its initial shipment of PS5 consoles.