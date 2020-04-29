AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan made $ 20 million in 2019, as of 2018 – Up News Info

AMC Networks, the company behind The Walking Dead and Killng Eve said CEO Josh Sapan's compensation amounted to $ 20.2 million in 2019.

The figure dropped one hair (2%) from the previous year. It included a base salary of $ 2 million, a stock award of $ 13.8 million, and $ 4.37 million in compensation from the no capital incentive plan.

COO Ed Carroll earned $ 8.4 million, down 3.4%, with a base salary of $ 1.7 million, a stock grant of $ 3.5 million and a non-equity incentive compensation of 3.3 million.

In its annual filing with the SEC, the company noted the strength of Season 10 of The Walking Dead (despite a drop in ratings from the latest Season 10) and content such as Killing Eve on BBC America and State of The Union. on Sundance TV, and the subscription services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC (Urban Movie Channel) spend two million paid subscribers. However, like other media companies, AMC Networks has been hit by an advertising pushback as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps many consumers under lock and key. It will give you an idea of ​​the impact on your business of first quarter earnings on May 5.

The drop in ads occurs ironically as viewers watch more television than even, including struggling linear television.

