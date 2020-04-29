Alyssa Milano on how she would advise Joe Biden on Tara Reade: Guest Column – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Actress and activist Alyssa Milano has been a leader in the #MeToo movement, as her 2017 tweet asking women to share their stories of sexual harassment and assault helped create a national conversation. Milano also backed Joe Biden in this year's presidential election, after interviewing him for his podcast last year, shortly after he entered the presidential race.

Tara Reade's accusation against Biden, in which she claimed he pinned her against a wall in a Senate building and sexually assaulted her, has been denied by the Biden campaign as something that "absolutely did not happen." Milano addressed the allegations on Andy Cohen's radio show earlier this month, saying, "We have to socially change that mindset to women believers, but that doesn't mean at the expense of not giving men due process and investigating situations. " It has to be fair in both directions. "That drew criticism, including from Reade, while Milano returned to the allegations after new reports from two women who say Reade told them about aspects of their claim in the 1990s.

"I am aware of new developments in the Tara Reade indictment against Joe Biden," Milano tweeted Tuesday. “I want Tara, like any other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear you and I see you, Tara.

In this opinion piece, which Milano titled Living in the gray as a woman, She explains her position in addressing the accusation against Biden, and the pressure she exerts on the women to admonish or acquit the perpetrators. – Ted Johnson

***

Living in the gray as a woman

When I sent out the #MeToo tweet that helped spark a movement by amplifying Tarana Burke's work in 2017, I didn't know what it would bring. I knew I was suffering. I knew that millions of women around the world were suffering. And I knew how lonely that pain was, how isolated the experience of being the victim of sexual assault was, and how bad it was for us as a nation and as a species. But then it took off, and for a moment it turned into a movement that had been relegated to the shadows by a patriarchal system and we came out into the light together. It was impressive and powerful, and it changed the world.

It also changed me.

Isn't it instructive that conversations about gender violence continue to haunt men of power? When we live in a culture whose structures thrive primarily on the objectification and oppression of women, it is not surprising that men who participate in these practices find great success in life. It has forced so many women to make impossible choices between working with the same people who oppress us for a chance to gain power or not working with them, and staying under their thick, furry thumbs. This is the game that we were all forced to play because the board was tampered with. But the rules are changing.

Alyssa Milano at Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in 2018

Shutterstock



As an activist, it can be very easy to develop a black and white world view: things are clearly wrong or clearly correct. Harvey Weinstein's decades of rape were clearly wrong. Donald Trump's alleged sexual assaults were clearly wrong. Brett Kavanaugh's actions, constantly recounted by his victim for decades (and backed by his polygraph results), were clearly wrong. Just like those of Matt Lauer, Bill Cosby and many others. When we started holding politicians and business leaders and celebrities around the world accountable for their actions, it was easy to sort things into their respective buckets – this is wrong, this is okay. Holding people accountable for their actions was not only right, but fair.

Except it's not always that easy, and living in the gray areas is something we're trying to discover in the world of social media. But here is something that social networks do not allow us: nuances.

The world is gray. And as uncomfortable as that makes people, gray is where the real change happens. Black and white is easy. Gray is the place where women can gather from the glow of elections and speak our truths, our doubts, our hopes, our convictions and test them against light and darkness.

Gray is where the conversations begin which continue to revolve around powerful men. And in reality they are almost always men, right? As women, we have been lit with gas, we have been blamed. We are too loud or too quiet. We are weak or insufferable. We are whores or ice queens. We are baby killers or wellness queens. Women do not have gray. We are not allowed anything other than binary extremes. And then we are pressured to turn against each other to make impossible decisions. It's bullshit.

It is not up to women to admonish or acquit perpetrators, or to be considered complicit when we do not denounce them. Nothing clarifies this more than the women who still support Joe Biden, even with these accusations. Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Amy Klobuchar, Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren have supported Biden and, like me, continue to support him. Because it is an impossible choice.

It is up to women to navigate within the men's design system to make pragmatic decisions that we hope will lead to a more egalitarian future. I still support Joe Biden because I think that is the best option for that future, and again it is not up to women to acquit perpetrators. How do progressive women choose between the chief kidnapper who has done so much harm to our country and a man who has charges against him? In any black and white world, we would have a woman to replace Trump behind rather than an electoral college that says white men are the people leading the charge once again this year.

The allegations against Joe Biden concern me deeply. He is a man I know, respect, and admire, and who I can't imagine doing any of the things he's accused of. But I have thought about it before and I have been wrong. And sexual assault is always wrong. This is the shitty position we are in as women, but make no mistake: it is not for women. We have to discover the only truth between two opposites, and either one puts us in an impossible position.

Biden's only campaign statement said he believes that all women should have the right to tell their story, and that the media is required to rigorously investigate those claims. And of course I agree. Now, no one has asked me, but if you did, I would advise you to face the accusation head-on, answer all questions, and admit any wrongdoing, and to be the example for all men who face such accusations, whether founded or not.

As for your accuser, I want each survivor to have room to tell their story. But I also don't want it to be fodder for the machine. And honestly, I don't know what's next. Believing that women was never about "Believing all women no matter what they say" was about changing the culture of NOT believing women by default. It was about ending the dangerous campaign of the patriarchy for self-preservation at all costs, the victims condemn themselves.

It's okay to be confused by the complexities progressive women face in every election. It's okay to feel that there is no right way out, just the best way available. It's okay to look at the evidence and come to your own conclusion. It's okay to vote how you want. And it's okay to wish that everything was so different, that you didn't feel so hopeless here in the gray.

I want powerful men and women to continue to be responsible for their wrongdoings. I want victims to be free to be heard. I want there to be an honest process of proving allegations one way or another. And I want to continue having the conversation. I hope you see me in the gray to speak and help us both find our way out. For women, no one else will.