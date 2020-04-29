Alphabet resists first trimester after new coronavirus, but worst is yet to come

Google's parent company Alphabet managed to weather the storm caused by COVID-19 in its first quarterly earnings that take into account changes in the global pandemic that are disruptive to society.

But this last quarter included just two months since many countries instituted shelter-in-place requests that have virtually eliminated global travel and other industries that spend a lot on web advertising. That means the worst is yet to come for Alphabet's business, and CEO Sundar Pichai and CFO Ruth Porat appear to be trying to prepare the company accordingly.

"But then in March, we experienced a significant slowdown in advertising revenue."

“Performance was solid during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March, we experienced a significant slowdown in advertising revenue. We are sharpening our focus on more efficient execution, while continuing to invest in our long-term opportunities, "Porat said in a statement Tuesday. Later in his earnings call, Porat revealed that during the first two months of the quarter, Google's revenue was in pact to exceed expectations, but fell sharply in March, when the pandemic began to accelerate worldwide. Porat added that the use of Google products has increased, but interest has shifted away from commercial topics, such as travel and new products, towards COVID-related content.

In the first fiscal quarter of 2020, Alphabet made a profit of $ 6.8 billion on sales of $ 41.2 billion. While revenue increased 13%, net revenue increased only 1.5%. That indicates a combination of Alphabet's high expenses and costs, including a significant jump in its traffic acquisition costs, and the recession in the global market. Advertising campaigns have already reduced their earnings. Analysts expect this to continue and that damage to Google's ad business will escalate over the next three months.

"We anticipate that the second quarter will be difficult for our advertising business," Porat confirmed in the earnings call.

The revenue from Google Cloud and YouTube, which Alphabet first began revealing in February after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission demanded more transparency, were bright spots for the company. YouTube revenue increased 33 percent to $ 4 billion during the quarter, while Google's cloud computing division jumped from more than 55 percent to $ 2.8 billion.

A growing part of Google Cloud is G Suite, the productivity suite that Google sells to companies that compete with Microsoft's Office 365. It includes Google Meet, a recently renamed Zoom competitor Pichai told listeners in a earnings call on Tuesday afternoon that it was growing at a rate of 3 million new users per day, compared to 2 million per day a late last month. In Google's "other revenue,quot; section, which includes YouTube subscription revenue for its music and pay TV and Pixel services and other hardware sales, the company saw a 22 percent rise to $ 4.4 billion.

Alphabet faces some major challenges ahead. The company continued to hire this past quarter, adding nearly 5,000 new employees. It also saw traffic acquisition costs, known as TACs and compounds in part of the money Google pays partners to make its search engine the default choice for mobile competitors and web browsers, to increase more than 15 percent. .

Google's competitor Zoom, Meet, is growing by 3 million new users a day

On top of that, Alphabet's Other Bets category, which includes its experimental laboratory X, its self-directed subsidiary Waymo, and a number of other peripheral divisions like its life sciences unit Verily, continues to have a cash bleed, costing it to the company $ 1.1 billion in the last quarter. Share-based compensation, which Google uses to partially pay the salaries of many of its engineers and other high-income employees, rose 14 percent to $ 3.2 billion.

But Alphabet is already adjusting how much money it spends. The company has already publicly announced a slowdown in hiring by 2020, and CNBC reported last week that Google is dramatically reducing its marketing spending and planning possible hiring freezes.

Earlier this month, Google made a significant change to the Google Shopping section of its search engine by allowing any small business to include product inventory on the platform. Google hopes that it can open the platform to many more small companies, especially those affected by COVID-19, and allow them to sell products online, some for the first time. In theory, that could translate to more ad spending, as Google Shopping still allows businesses and advertising to pay for a higher placement in search results.