Almost 70 dead in an outbreak & # 39; horrible & # 39; at the Holyoke Veterans House

Nearly 70 coronavirus-sick residents have been killed in a Massachusetts home by older veterans, as state and federal officials try to find out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak in a long-term care facility in the US. USA

While the death toll at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers House continues to rise, federal authorities are investigating whether residents were denied adequate medical care and the state's chief prosecutor is deciding whether to take legal action.

"It's horrible," said Edward Lapointe, whose father-in-law lives in the house and had a mild case of the virus. "These guys never had a chance."

Sixty-eight veteran residents who tested positive for the virus have died, officials said Tuesday, and it is unknown if another person who died had COVID-19. Another 82 residents and 81 employees tested positive.

The home superintendent, who was placed on administrative leave, defended his response and accused state officials of falsely claiming they were unaware of the scope of the problem there.

Superintendent Bennett Walsh said earlier this month that state officials knew the house was in "crisis mode,quot; when it came to staffing shortages and were notified early and frequently of contagion on the premises.

Personnel problems that plagued the house for years contributed to the virus spreading like a wildfire, said Joan Miller, a home nurse.

Because staffing was so low, workers in one unit constantly moved to other units to help, and carried their germs with them, he said. At one point, a unit was closed because there were not enough personnel to operate it, and those veterans were moved to locked places in other parts of the building, he said.

"The veterans were on top of each other," he said. "We didn't know who was positive and who was negative and then they grouped people together and that really exacerbated it even more," said Miller, who spoke through a mask during a break from his work at the facility.

"It was then that it really exploded," he said.

The situation is now "somewhat contained,quot; because there are very few veterans living there, Miller said. There were almost 230 residents living in the house at the end of March and only about 100 remained on Monday, The Boston Globe reported.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

Beth Lapointe said her father's roommate tested positive for the virus in March, and then died, but her father was initially denied a test because it showed no symptoms. As the virus spread, family members remained in the dark about what was going on inside, he said.

"Every day I asked different people," What is going on there? "And I would never get information," he said.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker's administration hired an outside attorney to conduct an investigation into the deaths. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is also investigating to determine "what went wrong with this facility and to determine if legal action is warranted."

And the US attorney's office. USA In Massachusetts and the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division are investigating whether the home violated the rights of residents by failing to provide adequate medical care.

According to experts, the death toll at home appears to be the highest in a long-term care facility in the United States.

"It is also a symbol of how poorly prepared many nursing facilities have been," said Dr. Michael Wasserman, president of the California Association of Long-Term Care Medicine.

"Geriatricians and long-term care medicine experts sounded alarms in early March and we have essentially been ignored by all. Federal, state, local government and the nursing home industry," he said.

Associated Press journalist Jim Mustian contributed to this report.

