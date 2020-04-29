Almost 4,500 tested at Hayward in the last 5 weeks – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – About 4,500 people have been tested for the coronavirus for free at a testing center in Hayward, city officials said Tuesday.

For five weeks, firefighter-paramedics and health physicians completed the tests, which are now being conducted on Lot A of the California East Bay State University campus at 25800 Carlos Bee Blvd.

The assessment center is open from 9 a.m. at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, though you can close early if no more tests are available or if demand falls.

Of the 4,497 tests completed between March 23 and April 26, 11 percent of the tests were positive.

Of the 3,147 Alameda County residents tested, 11.6 percent had the virus.

The testing center is open to anyone, no matter where they live or what their immigration status is, but they should have a fever over 100 degrees or other symptoms like shortness of breath or cough.

Health care workers and first responders can make an appointment in advance by calling (510) 583-4949, which is the city's COVID-19 hotline.

City officials said the results include tests of residents and employees of nursing homes and homeless people being evaluated by mobile teams.

