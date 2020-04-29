Allegra Edwards on USA Network's "Briarpatch,quot; and Amazon's "Upload,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

2020 has been an important professional year for Allegra Edwards.

The actor secured his first recurring role in a series on USA Network's "Briarpatch," starring Rosario Dawson, and will play a major role in Greg Daniels' new Amazon series called "Upload," which will be released on May 1.

The Pepperdine University student has been quarantined with her parents and had the opportunity to watch the latest episodes of "Briarpatch,quot; with them.

"One of the good things is that I was able to watch the last five or six episodes of Briarpatch with my parents," Edwards said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. "That's something I didn't think I could do. Sitting with my mom and dad and watching their reactions in real time was a treat. It was actually really special. For the first time showrunner at Andy Greenwald, it was this great sweet spot and his The emotion was so contagious. I was also really open to collaboration. For my first recurring role on television, it was a great gift because there was a spirit of joy, gratitude and play. "

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

FULL INTERVIEW:

The first season of "Briarpatch,quot; recently ended on the USA Network, but viewers can see much more of Edwards in Amazon's new 10-episode series "Upload." The program runs in the future and Edwards had the opportunity to do a lot of green screen work and think about the impact of technology on our culture.

"That felt like a movie experience because there is so much technology on Upload," said Edwards. "Everything is in the future. It takes place in the year 2033. I am a hologram at a time and I am appearing in a scene. There was a lot of green screen technology and visual effects that I had never seen before and with which I had no practice. All We jumped to the bottom. That was a lot of fun, but also a challenge. "

Check out all the DJ Sixsmith interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.