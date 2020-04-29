Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor Remember Irrfan Khan

April 29, 2020 – We will all remember this date as the day we lost an actor who spent years of his life entertaining people with his acting. Irrfan Khan, a jewel of a person, actor par excellence and inspiration for many, passed away this morning after his long fight against cancer..

The world mourns this unmatched loss and remembers the actor in the world and in the images. Sharing your thoughts, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor also went to social media to pray a little for Khan.. As Alia shared a beautiful photo of the actor, Arjun recalled his first day on sets on Sunday. He narrates: “My third movie, my first day on set and I had the pleasure of being in the frame with you, sir. It felt surreal then and now it feels heartbreaking to know that that was all the time we had together. Thanks for all the amazing work you left us. I hope the pain is less wherever you are, sir.

But the message that broke our hearts the most was Ayushmann Khurrana, who wrote about her wish to one day work with the actor, share a cup of tea, and talk about life. Read her message below.