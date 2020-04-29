Alexis Skyy's former friend publicly apologizes after he tried to expose her

Last week, Alexis Skyy's ex-friend Ikey had enough of her after a recent fall and turned to social media to air her personal affairs. He took to Instagram in an attempt to spill some tea on her and also threatened to spill more with the attached receipts.

However, Alexis seemed not to be bothered by his actions when he posted a reminder on his Instagram story on Monday and said, "You can't use anything against me that I made peace with." You cannot take advantage of my wounds. You cannot manipulate my insecurities. I'm not ashamed of anything I had to do. I am not ashamed of anything that I have been forced to do. My spirit is given not taken, my energy is given not taken. "

It now appears that Ikey has changed his mind when he issued a public apology to Alexis.

He said: “When you get mad at someone you love, you say and do things out of anger. Once the smoke has cleared, the feelings are still there. And like many other situations and moments, I really love Alexis Skyy. From the bottom of my heart. So I can never blatantly do anything to hurt or harm her. "

When he expressed his love for Alexis and his daughter, he continued: “We have literally gone through everything together. Inseparable for the last 5 years, 24/7, and without clarity, I am not asking that we be anything else. Only for her to accept my sincere apologies.

Alexis has yet to publicly acknowledge his apology.

Like us previously Ikey reportedly selected a question and answer session through his Instagram stories while answering questions from fans regarding Alexis. Through his responses, he revealed things in an attempt to expose her.

