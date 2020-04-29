Alexis Skyy's ex-best friend apologizes for exposing her

Alexis Skyy's former best friend King Ikey went viral for exposing her via Instagram last week. This week, he is singing a different tune.

King and Alexis' meat started when she accused her former business partner of stealing from him. Although he didn't start the discussion, he did post something about loyalty that ignited the messages from one side to the other.

This prompted Ikey to ask questions and answers where he revealed that she was to blame for leaking her own sex tape with Fetty Wap, why she can't stay with a man, and who's paying for her new business.

He also threatened to expose even more in one message.

‘Alexis, you can stop calling my mother making up lies … and sending B4 threats. As soon as some BSs come, play! You started it by posting that email implying that I accepted money from someone without your knowledge, ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ When you know what the deal was !!! And that's all Ima says, the only reason I asked the questions and answers was because you posted that email hinting at what you did … when you leave him alone, I will too. "

Only a few days later, it seems that his enemy has changed his tone.

In a long Instagram story, Ikey explains that he said and did those things out of anger. He still loves Alexis, but his pride got in the way of his character.

The social media influencer added that he loves Alexis' daughter as his own. She lightly came to the defense when she stated that she said nothing the public did not know about her, but she sincerely apologizes for the actions she took.

Ikey finished his note by saying that he loves her, that he wishes her the best and that he will still support her.

