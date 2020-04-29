Alexis Skyy scoffed at telling people to change and learn new things in the midst of quarantine

Instagram

Taking into account the Instagram stories, the reality TV star urges people to 'wonder what I'm really doing' if they don't change or learn a new skill during this quarantine period.

Being forced to stay home during this pandemic means you need to acquire a new skill or undergo some changes, at least that's what Alexis Skyy The reality TV star has become a trolling subject after sharing some power messages in Instagram stories.

She said on the photo sharing platform, "It's been two months in quarantine if you haven't changed spiritually, physically, mentally, or learned a new skill, ask yourself what I'm really doing." Some people did not take Alexis's post so well and accused her of being hypocritical because they believe that "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"The star has not really changed itself.

Someone asked sarcastically, "Well Alexis, you're still doing nonsense and fighting with people. So what changes are you making?" while another said, "She got nervous, you were just twerking Tory Lanez nervermind … smh. Another person teased Alexis, "Girl creating a single fan doesn't count as a new skill."

One more person seemed so angry about her post that she said, "She has to take care of her damn affairs and not worry about what everyone else is doing. Just move quietly and keep lifting you up and keep killing that baby. I'm sick of that quote. " On the other hand, someone said, "Not all of our professions require a studio, a post, and a director, Alexis. Leave us alone and stop trying to embarrass people into being too productive during these difficult times."

"Girl shut up. People survive, you know, people who really work for a living," commented another. "What skills did you learn other than twerking and fighting everyone? This girl is a mess," said one more person, as someone else wrote, "You better really get better and stop caring about others. We are good loved ones." . "