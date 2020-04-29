Alexis Skyy returns to the subtle shadow of Dream Doll with nasty tirade

Instagram

Instead of responding to the rapper's alleged disputes in his own words, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; publishes a video of a fanatic telling enemies to 'leave her alone'.

An online dispute probably just started between Alexis Skyy and Dream doll. Not long after the latter shared an Instagram video in which she seemed to cast a subtle tone on the former, the reality show star turned to her Instagram Stories to applaud her enemy.

But instead of using his own words, Alexis republished a fan's video in which the fan came to his defense. "I'll say it for her," the girl began in the video, before launching into a foul-mouthed tirade. "Everyone doesn't like it. She doesn't give a shit. We don't give a shit."

Calling the thugs "so annoying," the fan asked the haters to "leave [Alexis] f ** king alone." She continued: "As if everyone came for her. Leave her alone. What part will you not receive, the license or the king alone? What part will you not receive? As if she did not understand. Leave Alexis Skyy" .

The fan added in a video caption: "I had to curse myself, it bothered me that everyone came for her like she wasn't worried like she was her old granddaughter." She told Alexis's enemies to "Grow TF UP", before tagging the star.

While neither Alexis nor the fan mentioned who the video was directed at, it comes after Dream allegedly rejected the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"She stars in her own Instagram post. The 27-year-old rapper recently shared a video that gave her a close look at her face and short platinum hair.

But it was a poster in the background that captured people's attention. The poster was torn or crossed on Alexis' face, leaving internet users to speculate that Dream sent a message that he doesn't like the 25-year-old television personality.

"Omg how childish," one person reacted to the Dream video. "hahaha that's very secondary," wrote another. However, others think that someone else could tear up the poster since Dream was not in his own home. "She's at Tae's house, so maybe he did it," someone speculated. "How do you know she crossed him out? That's the house and he always has everyone in his house," read a similar comment.