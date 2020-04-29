Actress Jill Gascoine dies of Alzheimer's disease

Facebook

British star known for her role as detective inspector Maggie Forbes in the 1980 series & # 39; The Gentle Touch & # 39; passed away after losing the battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Up News Info –

British actress Jill Gascoine He has died at the age of 83 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Jill, who became a household name in the UK after playing Detective Inspector Maggie Forbes in the 1980s television series. "The gentle touch"and its spin-off series"C.A.T.S. Eyes"He passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, his son Adam confirmed in a Facebook post.

"My mother, Jill, died today at 3:33 pm. She suffered from Alzheimer's for 10 years, so today was a grateful release," she wrote. "The family is well and relieved that they are no longer suffering."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The star, who had two children from her first marriage, married her second husband, fellow actor. Alfred Molina, 66, in 1986, after they met in 1982 while appearing in the same production in London.

Although best known for her television roles, which included "Z-Cars" General Hospital","Rooms"and"Dixon from Dock Green"Jill also starred opposite Richard Harris and Glenda Jackson in the 1990 movie "The king of the windHe also had a second career as a romance novelist.

Adam revealed that the family will hold two memorials, one in the UK, one in the US. USA, where she and Alfred lived, when the Covid-19 crisis passes.

She also paid tribute to her mother, writing: "She was a wonderful human and a spirit of truth and absolute and unconditional love. There was no other. I am happy that she has moved on. Please raise a glass. Be kind and love deeply." . "