ABC reviews the great moments of the retrospective series – Up News Info

ABC remembers the most dramatic moments of The Bachelor franchise with a ten episode retrospective.

The network is being launched. The Bachelor: The most unforgettable! on Monday June 8 with a three-hour premiere that will remember the hundreds of men and women who participated in the series over the past 18 years.

Presented by Chris Harrison, the series is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist, and Chris Harrison.

In each episode, presenter Chris Harrison will delve deeper into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting rose ceremonies, proposals, crises, breakups, and unexpected newcomers. It will also feature virtual updates with alumni.

"The Bachelor: The most unforgettable! it's a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most moving, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor's history, "said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment." We can't wait for Bachelor Nation falls in love again as we embark on this wild journey down memory lane. "