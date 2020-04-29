ABC reveals plans for Bachelor Nation retrospective series

With High school protagonist of the season Clare Crawley delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus, ABC is drawing on its 18-year Bachelor Nation to The Bachelor: The most unforgettable! a new 10 episode retrospective series to be released in June.

The new series will take viewers through Bachelor Nation history with a lifelong host. Chris Harrison sneaking into the vault to look back at some of her favorite seasons, highlighting the devastating rose ceremonies, proposals, unexpected arrivals, collapses, breaks and romantic moments captured on camera. The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual updates featuring Bachelor Nation veterans.