ABC reveals plans for Bachelor Nation retrospective series

With High school protagonist of the season Clare Crawley delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus, ABC is drawing on its 18-year Bachelor Nation to The Bachelor: The most unforgettable! a new 10 episode retrospective series to be released in June.
The new series will take viewers through Bachelor Nation history with a lifelong host. Chris Harrison sneaking into the vault to look back at some of her favorite seasons, highlighting the devastating rose ceremonies, proposals, unexpected arrivals, collapses, breaks and romantic moments captured on camera. The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual updates featuring Bachelor Nation veterans.
"The Bachelor: The most unforgettable! It is a love letter to our fans who have been with us in some of the most moving, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor's history. " Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We can't wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love again as we embark on this wild journey down memory lane."
Since 2002, ABC has aired 24 seasons of The Bachelor, 15 seasons High schoolsix seasons Bachelor in Paradisea season of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, three seasons of Bachelor flat and a season of The Bachelor Winter Games.
The Bachelor: The most unforgettable! comes from Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim warner, Peter Geist and Harrison
The Bachelor: The most unforgettable! premieres Monday, June 8 and airs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at ABC
