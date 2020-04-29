ABC News Reporter in his viral video & # 39; No Pants & # 39; & # 39; GMA & # 39 ;: & # 39; WFH Goes Wrong & # 39;

A B C

Will Reeve surprises viewers of & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39 ;, as they saw him doing a pharmacy interview while looking good for the top, but strangely he was missing his pants.

Up News Info –

ABC News reporter Will Reeve found himself trending on the Internet after surprising viewers of "Good morning america"As he appeared for an interview wearing no pants. It didn't take long for the clip, which saw him and the host Amy Robach discussing pharmacy, from the episode of Tuesday April 28 to go viral.

For the interview, Reeve opted for a top-appropriate look, wearing a gray suit with a white shirt underneath. Everyone noticed the lack of pants at the beginning of the segments, thanks to the unfortunate camera angle. Judging by his facial expression, it seemed that Robach also noticed that Reeve was not wearing pants at the time.

<br />

Reeve later turned to his Twitter account to explain his side after the hilarious incident. "Trying to be efficient, I prepared for post-GMA training too early this morning," he said in a statement posted on Twitter. "The angle of the camera, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine."

"Any suggestions of clothing for these people who wear belts, pants and shoes during their video calls at work are welcome," he added, before joking, "Now back to work. Wear pants."

"When WFH goes wrong (or his framed live shot is too wide), I hope everyone laughs a lot," Reeve said in his post.

Will Reeve broke the silence about his hilarious "no pants" incident.

People laughed a little for him when one replied, "You made us all, sitting in our underwear for the past two months, feeling normal again. Thank you for that and for having an amazing sense of humor." Another said, "I can guarantee that you will get more spectators without a shirt and without pants. Compliance is the death of free thinkers. Just stick with your new style. @TomCruise has nothing for you!"

"Thank you. I'm glad to hear you have it. Good to laugh and now off the radar. Well played! Be good!" another comment read. One person called Reeve's mistake "a nice break from all the serious news. A little lightness during these depressing times is welcome."