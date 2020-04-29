Aamir Khan remembers Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's disappearance has left everyone in shock, including Aamir Khan. After many stars offered condolences to the family on social media, Aamir Khan wrote a heartfelt note remembering the late actor. He went to social media and wrote: “Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy that you have brought to our lives through your work. It will be remembered fondly. Love. One. "

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and their children Babil and Ayan. We too are praying for strength for the grieving Irrfan family.