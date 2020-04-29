"A Special Talent", "True Knight" – Up News Info

The world of cinema is mourning today for the legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan. the Slumdog Millionaire, The life of Pi and the Bollywood star died this morning of a colon infection in a Mumbai hospital. He was 51 years old.

Tributes came from around the world from fans, fellow actors, filmmakers, Movie Academ, and even Indian politicians, including the President and Prime Minister.

Here is a sample of how people remember Khan:

Ang Lee, filmmaker

“Irrfan was a great artist, a true knight and a brave fighter. His death is the loss of the cinema. We will miss him very much. May you rest in peace, my dear friend.

Anant Singh, producer

“Irrfan Khan was a very special human being and I am very sad to have heard of his passing today. Her acting talent caught my eye when she had a small role in Salaam Bombay and then in Maqbool, which I distributed worldwide. We immediately became friends, and I especially enjoyed our gatherings at various film festivals around the world. Irrfan's passing leaves a special talent gap for acting in the global film industry, and we will miss him. "

Related story Irrfan Khan dies: & # 39; Slumdog Millionaire & # 39 ;, & # 39; Life Of Pi & # 39; and & # 39; Jurassic World & # 39; Star was 53 years old; Industry reacts

The loss of Irrfan Khan, at such a young age, is devastating. He was my favorite actor. I can't think of someone who offered such layered and thoughtful performances, but who was also a movie star; you couldn't take your eyes off her on the screen. Love and peace to your family. pic.twitter.com/OjwhNgXgJu – Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 29, 2020

A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake", Irrfan Khan made his mark on world cinema. An inspiration to millions, we will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/o21DMMC2o5 – The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2020

T 3516 – … I have just received news of the death of Irfaan Khan … this is very disturbing and sad news … 🙏

An incredible talent … a kind colleague … a prolific contributor to the world of cinema … left us too soon … creating a great void …

Prayers and duas 🙏 – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020 Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The words do not describe my feeling of shock and horror upon learning of Irrfan Khan's passing. My prayers and my deepest condolences go out to the family in this grave hour. India has lost one of its greatest icons today. Our world left for the poorest … #IrrfanKhan #Forever – Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace, one of the best actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him, but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and to millions of people. His work was consistently transcendent, a guiding light for many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn – Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My condolences to his family and friends.

Thank you Irrfan for all the joy that you have brought to our lives through your work.

It will be remembered fondly.

Love.

to. – Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020

Sincere condolences for the premature disappearance of a self-made actor, brilliant and versatile par excellence. #IrrfanKhan. He was without a doubt one of the best in our film industry. A thorough gentleman and a good human being @irrfank. A man of few words, but a volcano of talent. – Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 29, 2020