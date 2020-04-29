"A Special Talent", "True Knight" – Up News Info

The world of cinema is mourning today for the legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan. the Slumdog Millionaire, The life of Pi and the Bollywood star died this morning of a colon infection in a Mumbai hospital. He was 51 years old.
Tributes came from around the world from fans, fellow actors, filmmakers, Movie Academ, and even Indian politicians, including the President and Prime Minister.
Here is a sample of how people remember Khan:
Ang Lee, filmmaker
“Irrfan was a great artist, a true knight and a brave fighter. His death is the loss of the cinema. We will miss him very much. May you rest in peace, my dear friend.
Anant Singh, producer
“Irrfan Khan was a very special human being and I am very sad to have heard of his passing today. Her acting talent caught my eye when she had a small role in Salaam Bombay and then in Maqbool, which I distributed worldwide. We immediately became friends, and I especially enjoyed our gatherings at various film festivals around the world. Irrfan's passing leaves a special talent gap for acting in the global film industry, and we will miss him. "
Related story
Irrfan Khan dies: & # 39; Slumdog Millionaire & # 39 ;, & # 39; Life Of Pi & # 39; and & # 39; Jurassic World & # 39; Star was 53 years old; Industry reacts
%MINIFYHTML9440b578b1fa516b60a84f2f51d75b3f13%%MINIFYHTML9440b578b1fa516b60a84f2f51d75b3f14%