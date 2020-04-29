A jumble for virus apps that do no harm

In the face of the growing coronavirus threat, the North Dakota governor last month asked a friend of his days in the private sector a question. The friend, a software engineer, had created a location tracking app for soccer fans at North Dakota State University who liked to meet when traveling to big games.
"Can you track people for Covid?" Governor Douglas Burgum asked. Within days, the engineer, Tim Brookins, had reworked the soccer app to do just that, he recalled in an interview. The app is now being used in North and South Dakota as part of state efforts to increase follow-up contacts for people infected with the coronavirus.
The new app is part of a global fight to implement smartphone tools to curb the pandemic. If the path of the virus can be traced, even predicted, the hope is that more people can resume at least part of their normal routines, and fewer will need to be confined to their homes.
Essentially, the apps are meant to collect information about the movements of people who tested positive for the virus, alert others who might have crossed their path, and, in some cases, ensure that infected people remain in quarantine. They use smartphone technologies, such as GPS and Bluetooth, to collect and share data, making them agile and easy to use, but also provide an attractive target for hackers or government surveillance.
Various A dozen countries, states, universities and companies are competing to develop and start using digital tools, which public health experts say could improve person-to-person contact tracking, but are not a panacea. The mad dash has left some places with a confusing mix of options, and some computer security researchers are concerned about vulnerabilities in hastily written software.
There is no evidence that the applications are effective without widespread testing for the virus and without a huge number of volunteer participants, which could be hampered by years of privacy scandals involving both governments and companies.
Aware of the problems, Apple and Google announced this month that they were creating software that public health authorities could use to create applications. The tool will allow different applications to work together and is supported by many privacy experts. But several tech law experts expressed concern that even well-intentioned digital surveillance tools could become troublesome and difficult to withdraw.
"We have already learned what doing fast and breaking things can do to society," said Woodrow Hartzog, professor of law and computer science at Northeastern University, referring to the negative consequences of a technological mindset that values speed and interruption above. everything else.
Only 25,000 people in North Dakota, about 3 percent of the population, have downloaded the state application, which was only available for iPhones before last week. Last month, Singapore introduced a voluntary contact tracking app, but only about 1.1 million people, 20 percent of the population, have downloaded it. Norway's app has become more popular quickly, with nearly 30 percent of residents subscribing since it launched about a week and a half ago.
Still, A recent study by epidemiologists at the University of Oxford estimated that 60 percent of the population in a given area would need to use an automated app that tracks contacts and notifies users of exposure, combined with other tactics such as more extensive testing. and the quarantine of the most vulnerable. people, so that the application contains the virus.
While some compliance is better than none, the researchers found that low adoption rates in many areas suggest that voluntary programs may not provide a breakthrough.
"With 10 percent, 20 percent, 30 percent of implementation, you get a progressive reduction in the size of the epidemic," said Christophe Fraser, expert in dynamics and infectious disease control at the Big Data Institute from Oxford which has advised the British National Health Service on An application you are developing.
Despite the uncertainty, some health experts say the virus spreads so quickly and stealthily that there is an urgent need for new mechanisms to combat it. Even with partial participation, for example, apps can allow traditional contact tracking to target people without phones, who are often poorer, older, and more vulnerable. Just about Half of Americans over 65 have a smartphone.
"Automated contact tracking is a great idea, an ambitious idea," said Dr. Louise Ivers, executive director of the Center for Global Health at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who has been working with a team of M.I.T. to develop contact tracking technology. "But it is important to be ambitious right now."
On the way of the pandemic
The proliferation of coronavirus applications has followed the spread of the pandemic worldwide. Often the differences between apps are technical, but they can create big differences in your security, privacy, and effectiveness.
In February, China began requiring residents of more than 200 cities to download a Health code application that automatically dictates whether people should be quarantined. Location data is sent to the government from the phones, but it is unclear how quarantine decisions are made.
By contrast, the Singapore app uses Bluetooth instead of location data to identify nearby phones, and the information is stored on the phones unless a person tests positive for the virus and agrees to share the data with contact trackers, they can then notify others who may have been exposed
In Norway, the app sends data from the phone's GPS and Bluetooth to central servers that can be accessed by government health authorities. A new law requires that the information be used only for the pandemic and that it be deleted every 30 days.
Tora Sanden Doskeland, a Norwegian graduate student, said she had downloaded the app despite her concerns about governments and corporations collecting data on people.
"I am not an expert in this disease or technology or law, but I trust the people who are, and I think the government trusts them when it tells us to make this decision," he said. "There are pros and cons, but we need to do something together."
North Dakota app Care19 uses Wi-Fi, cell phone towers, and GPS to measure people's location, usually within about 175 feet, making it much less accurate than Bluetooth-based apps . This means that it is now useful only to help patients tell contact trackers where they were while they were contagious.
An analysis by The New York Times confirmed that the application sends people's location data to a private server hosted on Microsoft's cloud platform. The developer Brookins said only he and one other person have access to the server, and health officials can only get the data from people who test positive for the coronavirus and then agree to share it.
India, which, like the United States, relies on a combination of state and federal efforts to tackle the pandemic, is a case study in the rush for new technologies.
Another app, called Quarantine Watch, in the state of Karnataka, also records the locations of certain people in quarantine and requires them to take selfies to show that they are staying home.
In an effort to coordinate public health surveillance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's central government introduced its own contact tracking application in early April. The application, called Aarogya Setu, or healthcare bridge, uses location data from smartphones and Bluetooth to record people's travel routes and the other phones they find. At Mr. Modi's urging, more than 77 million people, about 5.6 percent of the population, have downloaded it so far. Local authorities are now promoting the Modi government app along with theirs.
An expert advising the Modi government on his app said he had already helped public health monitors identify hotspots for the virus and expedite door-to-door visits to certain neighborhoods to alert residents, many of whom have not. they had smart phones.
"They just put it to the test, they see how it works, and as the debate unfolds, they scale the project, and once it scales, it becomes much more difficult to back down," said Sidarth Deb, the political adviser and MP. For him Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights group in New Delhi.
An analysis by The Times found that the Quarantine Watch app, which is available on Google Android, lacked common security measures, and that the Android version of the Aarogya Setu app leaked a user's latitude and longitude to a server. Youtube.
Google, which owns YouTube, said the Aarogya Setu app appeared to have inadvertently sent location data and that YouTube would delete it. The app's developers said Sunday that they had fixed the problem. An official in Karnataka said the app used essential security measures and that the problems identified by The Times had been resolved.
Surveillance prevention
The wide range of efforts and their variable quality have led to claims for industry standards related to privacy and other issues.
If sending data to central health authorities is the biggest problem.
Privacy-focused technologists say the best way to prevent governments from using data to monitor people is to never let them have it in the first place.
"You can see what happened after 9/11," said James Larus, dean of the Faculty of Computer and Communication Sciences at EPFL, a science-focused university in Switzerland. "All of these privacy consequences were made possible by a crisis."
But centralized data collection may be essential for effective follow-up of contacts, others argue.
"Having a history of locations helps you better identify where infections might be, helps you identify hot spots," he said. Lalitesh Katragadda, founder of Indihood, a group that develops technologies for underserved populations and advises on the application of the Indian government.
Some officials in Europe have said they also want information on nearby phones to be shared with public health officials, so that they can contact those people personally.
The Apple and Google program, which is based on ideas from Singapore and from academics, aims to answer the question in favor of privacy experts. The application software will keep track of nearby phones using secret codes, but the data will remain on the users' phones. When people test positive for the coronavirus, they can allow their own codes to be listed. All other users' phones will regularly check that list and provide an alert if there is a risk of infection.
So far, companies have refused to change their system to allow governments to collect data on people's contacts, and it is unclear whether it will be possible to collect more general location data. On Friday, the companies changed the name of their system to "exposure notification,quot; from "contact tracking,quot; to underscore their focus on directly alerting people.
Another point of discussion is how the virus symptoms are reported. Should people voluntarily self-report, or should health workers do so after confirming a diagnosis?
And some important technology issues need to be resolved, including making sure Bluetooth detection takes into account when people are separated by walls and that apps don't drain batteries or interfere with headphones. Engineers working on programs at M.I.T. and Stanford said they thought the problems were surmountable.
Proponents said a key to apps being successful is persuading people that apps will help keep them safe and allow them to get out of locks.
"When you hear people say the app will never be taken," said Dr. Fraser, an epidemiologist at Oxford, "they are talking as if we are not in the world we are in today."