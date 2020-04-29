A convoy with Arrow & # 39; s Kat McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy

Can you believe it was? months since the end of Arrow?
So many months have passed that the eighth and final season is available on DVD and Blu-ray, starting today, which you must admit is perfect for those of us with a lot of time on our hands, or at least for us. who could use a distraction from the wild state of the world. To celebrate the season's launch, which also includes deleted scenes, other special features, and a flashback featuring appearances from the main cast, we sat down and had a virtual conversation with the main ladies. Kat McNamara, Juliana Harkavyand Katie Cassidy that somehow hit the past, the present and the future.
Hopefully, that future will include a series derived from the future starring all three, which they feel pretty confident about, but the present is somehow the biggest question mark right now, thanks to the fact that everything, including all of the television production, is now on hold for the foreseeable future.
ME! News: So how's everyone doing now? How are you handling this wild time?
Kat McNamara: I am surviving. Trying to be creative and find things to do, and be productive, stay as busy as possible.
Katie Cassidy: Actually, this is not that difficult to be honest, because I am just a homebody.
Juiliana Harkavy: Same.
Katie: But it's really interesting because I feel like I've gotten more in touch with my creative side. I also feel like my own contractor, like, um, I don't like this wall. Google how to knock down a wall. I've been painting cabinets and building things.
Juliana: Outside of checking the safety of everyone and the missing friends, it has been really peaceful. I've worked a lot in gardening and just thought about how to make life a little more sustainable on our own without going out, so it's been good.
ME! News: Is it strange to be actors right now when that's one of the jobs that has been mostly postponed?
Kat: I think it's a fun challenge, because there are ways to be creative; you just have to find them, you know if that is developing projects or writing or creating or just catching up on movies.
Katie: That's a good point. I started taking the master classes. Like Shonda Rhimes, for example, she teaches a master class in television writing, so I've been writing a lot and learning. You are bound to develop different areas of your creative side, be it singing, writing, drawing, painting, you know. It is making us know ourselves.
Juliana: Yes, trying to maintain a positive attitude.
ME! News: You are in this limbo now, after finishing Arrow while waiting to see if Green Arrow and the Canary Islands is picked up Does this make waiting harder or easier now that you are forced to do nothing?
Katie: I think it's cute. I like to say it is calm before the storm, it is time to restart in the hope that our program will go away. But I also think it's a good thing because people are bored and I feel like they are forced to stay home, but that's what we do. We entertain. We are a television program. Hopefully they will pick us up and provide you with more content. We've already shot our pilot, so in terms of picking us up, it would be nice to get people together to entertain them.
Kat: It's one of those things where with the pilots, you can never say, and in this situation, it's even more than ever can be said, so I left everything in the hands of the universe.
Juilana: I like to think that they are going to pick us up and this is just a long and lovely vacation before we work for the next five years.
ME! News: Have you given much thought to what the shows will look like in the future, both on-screen and off-screen?
Kat: If anything, it's exciting, because the television industry itself has been kind of a wild west for a while with streaming services and all these different media now that we have, and I think even more so I think What This Gives People It's time to develop and think of other possibilities that are beyond the box than people had previously thought, leaving room for more stories to tell.
Katie: You mean in terms of production onwards or narration?
ME! News: a bit of both. How does television recognize the fact that the world changed between this television season and the next?
Katie: I feel like there will be a lot of stories, I mean myself included. I have been writing about this time period. I think it will change the way we operate on a daily basis, but actually I think better. People are going to be more aware and careful, and like germs. I think as human beings we were so carefree that it has now brought us back to our consciousness. We will be clean, knowledgeable and aware of how we operate on a daily basis.
Juliana: Yes, I think it will change the stories we tell, because it is changing the way we think and the way we live, but it will also be interesting to see the new ways we launch media and create content when we cannot necessarily have a team of 300 people there with us. So I think it will not only create new stories, but also new ways of telling them.
Katie: Yes, and I think in terms of production and filming, and going back to the set and being close to the crew, I was thinking about that. I think the way you will have to get back together, there will probably be daily tests to determine if it can work or not. I don't know how they are going to handle that, but they will solve something and until then, I will continue to try to be creative and resourceful.
ME! News: Have You Heard Of The Fans Who Are Watching Arrow Quarantined?
Kat: yes! It's great. People are looking again Arrow, people are tweeting live. I just did a live tweet from an old man Shadowhunters episode with a group of fans that was organized last week, but it's so much fun that people are re-experiencing things they love. As if I came back and looked Jurassic Park last week.
Katie: me too! I watched Jurassic Park like three days ago I love that movie.
Kat: Although it's fun to watch it, just go back and look at things like Jurassic Park where the world has completely changed due to scientific innovation, or come back and watch True Blood and all the things that happen in that show. It will be interesting to see in terms of content if people are inclined towards this or if they create more escapist content, because I think there is room for both. And I think that as human beings it is cathartic to laugh at something that scares us, and then explore the dark side of something that scares us, but also to be transported to another world. So I think it will be interesting to see what the trend is.
ME! News: One of our quarantine projects has been to ask actors for their favorite episodes of their shows. Do you guys have any favorite episodes that you would recommend to watch again?
Katie: I mean, sorry, this is going to be a little engrossed, but the episode that I like is also the episode that I enjoyed the most filming, called "Canarias,quot; (season 3, episode 13). Sorry ladies, they weren't with us yet, but the episode is about my character's story. I really enjoyed it, I saw it and I also enjoyed filming it, so I guess I'm a little biased. But it is a really cool episode.
Kat: One of my favorite episodes was in the eighth season. It was the Bratva episode. That or the Lian-Yu episode (season 8, episodes 5 and 7). I love the Russian episode of Bratva because David Nykl he is one of my favorite actors in Arrow and I loved the fact that I was able to work with the one and only Anatoly. And getting to fight in the ring with Stephen Amell is something he hoped would happen, but he didn't know if it would be considering that Mia was 20 years old in the future. And when she finally did, and she had William out of the cage and everyone there, she was the greatest Arrow and Queen of Smoak he had ever felt.
Katie: I loved that episode.
Juliana: My episode would be season 8, episode 9. Our episode, for the pilot. It was actually my favorite episode to film, and it's good to cool off and see what will happen in the future.
ME! News: Juliana and Kat, you joined the show later. Did you come back and eat the show beforehand? Did you binge?
Kat: Oh yeah. When I initially auditioned, I didn't know I was auditioning to be Baby Olicity. The side they gave me was for a rookie cop who had a dark past, and then I got a call from Beth Schwartz, our showrunner, and she's like hey, we're so happy to have you on the show. By the way, all you know is a lie, you are the son of Oliver and Felicity. So, having seen how strong the Olicity fandom was, I knew he had a lot of responsibility to me, so I went back and grabbed the whole series so I could get little character traits out so I could get little character traits out and be the best amalgam of those two that I possibly could.
Juliana: I saw a fair amount of Arrow, but decided, in my fifth or sixth observation episode, that I was trying to match what I was seeing, and I wanted to bring you something new, so I saw a good episode. amount, but then I stopped, and just tried to do my thing, especially because I was, I don't even want to say I fill my shoes, because it's not even possible, but it was a character that had been done before, a couple of times . So I didn't want to have any preconceived notions of what it was or what it was like.
What was it like for you to join this show and this cast later in the race, and Katie, what was it like to welcome Kat and Juliana to the cast?
Katie: Oh my gosh, I just want to say that we are the luckiest production, because we've had a lot of people from the pilot, or from the first season, come to our show. Emily started out as a guest star, and then Caity Lotz. We are very lucky, very lucky, and very grateful because all the people who have brought our show are not only amazing and talented actors, but they are just as good people, as really good people. So it was really cool and warm and welcoming, new characters, new stories, it kept the show cool. And to have a cast that genuinely loves each other and that we don't really have a bad egg in the group, so to speak, we are blessed. So I am grateful for all of you.
Kat: Yes, absolutely. Upon reaching a show in the seventh season, he felt like the new kid in his senior year of high school. You walk in and everyone's family settled down, and I had just left Shadowhunters, which to me was family. I built that show from scratch. But after entering I was immediately welcomed. The first person I met was Stephen, actually. He was filming the prison episode, where they beat him up, and although he was tired and bloody, he jumped out of his chair, ran and gave me a big hug, took me and introduced me to everyone. And I immediately felt like I was part of the family, so I immediately set the tone for myself, for everyone else.
Juliana: We are very blessed to have a friendly and welcoming group. I felt the same. As immediately, open everyone's arms. I think it was easier to work with and I think that is part of why the program was so successful in the long run, because it was a great group of people.
And what was it like to be hugged by fandom? Kat, I know you were used to a dedicated shadowhunter fandom, but did you still have a hard time getting used to all of this?
Kat: Ultimately, it's a big responsibility, right? We all have those characters that we admire, we have joined and we have seen each other, and it is a great blessing, but it is also something that I take very seriously. And I feel so lucky that the Shadowhunters fandom greeted me with open arms and the Arrow fandom did too. What I love about these fandoms is that they are so supportive and passionate, but they are also stubborn, and they are not afraid to speak their mind and they are not afraid to have open discussions about things, which I think is a big part of have the online community. Being able to tell a story that people are passionate about as much as we are passionate about creating it, they are so passionate about receiving it and being part of the journey with us, so that is the greatest blessing.
Juliana: Yes (it took me a while to get used to it). I have never been on a show this way or had such a big role, not only in terms of the amount of work but also the character's legacy. So, as Kat said, it was surprising to see how many people fell in love with this character and were also scared, because many knew more about her than I did, and I was playing her. So you know, I had to make use of that, and also, I have to be honest, I had a really difficult time with the negative comments at the beginning. There was always, and especially now, a lot of support. I understand I think 99% love it now, but OMG the start was brutal. As if it was just brutal. People loved the show as it was for five years before I appeared, so they had a hard time with the change, many of them, and I had a really hard time with that. I had to grow like very thick skin, and learn not to take things personally, and learn not to read everything you see online.
Katie: Yes, I think it's a big part of that. It's interesting because we are doing something and creating something and we are in Vancouver, and we are somehow disconnected while filming because the show airs a couple of months after filming the episodes. We do it not only because we love what we do, but we wanted, for the fans, to give it justice. They are great shoes to fill, but I think that while we have done our job as actors and researched, for me, I had the comics for Black Canary, and to give my best version of what is for me and embracing and embodying the character, from somehow you do and pray that it will be accepted and well received by the fans. And there is something positive and something beautiful about that, but as Jules said, people can connect and get caught up in the drama and distinguish it and point out the negative, which is why I think it is difficult to read messages for me. I don't read them as much as I probably should or would, because there is a lot of negativity out there. There is no point in that, committing to it.
I know there was a big controversy with Olicity or … Loliver? Lauriver? I don't even remember. People were trying to start fights with me and Emily, and I was like, I'm a fan of Olicity! I'm not trying to break that shit! What's going on? And I love Emily. She is amazing! I wouldn't want to hate her!
It's hard, but I think as long as you don't feed that and keep trying to do your job in the best possible way, and get the job done and try to make it as legitimate as possible, fans will appreciate it. And we have the best fans in the world. "
This interview has been edited and condensed.
Arrow Season 8 is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray, including all 10 episodes, with special features and deleted scenes, plus an additional limited-edition disc that includes all five episodes of Crisis in infinite lands. Special features include a retrospective special and the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel.
Arrow broadcast on The CW.
