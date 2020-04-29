9 inmates in Santa Rita jail still recovering from COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Madigan told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that nine inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin have currently confirmed coronavirus infections.

Madigan said a total of 35 inmates at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19 at one time, but all but nine have made a full recovery.

In response to a question from Supervisor Wilma Chan, Madigan said that none of the inmates who tested positive for the virus had to be hospitalized.

"Fortunately, we've only had minor cases," said Madigan.

Jail officials are following all federal, state and local regulations on the Santa Rita cleanup to make sure it's as safe as possible, Madigan said.

Areas where infected inmates and staff members have been decontaminated by professional cleaners and special ultraviolet equipment generally used in hospitals will be released to jail next week to help further disinfect the facility, he said.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Valle visits the jail every Friday to make sure it's safe and to hold virtual community meetings to receive phone calls from members of the public who have concerns about the jail, according to Madigan. .

The number of inmates in Santa Rita has decreased from approximately 2,600 on March 1 to 1,724 as of Tuesday as large numbers of low-level criminals have been released from custody to reduce overcrowding that could lead to broadcasts of COVID-19, Madigan said.

The Board of Supervisors was scheduled to hear Tuesday for Sheriff Gregory Ahern's proposal of $ 85 million in funds to hire an additional 216 sworn and 47 non-sworn positions and to hire 107 health care employees in the next three years.

But the matter, which had previously been postponed several times, was postponed again, this time for two weeks, because Valle was not present because his father died.

The board adjourned its meeting in honor of Valle's father.

