8 Stars Share Their QVC and HSN Mother's Day Gift Picks

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Invite your mother to something special this Mother's Day!

Shopping for mom has never been easier thanks to networks like HSN and QVC, which allow you to shop from the comfort of your sofa. Since there are so many unique products to choose from on both networks, we've turned to some familiar faces for a full rundown of the gifts that will make you the favorite kid on Mother's Day!

There are no secret celebrities like Giuliana Rancic and Bethenny Frankel They are big fans of HSN, they even have their own collections in the shopping network. For Mother's Day, Bethenny suggests her Jean Overkle Skinny Ankle which is part of her Skinnygirl line.

"I love these jeans because they are a fun touch to traditional denim: a classic fitted jean with unexpected and subtle studs on the front," Bethenny shared with E! News.

If your mom is not the skinny jean type, don't worry! Get mom an item from Lisa RinnaThe QVC collection like the Open Front Duster Cardigan, which is so comfortable and perfect to keep you comfortable at home.

To see all the selections of celebrity gifts, scroll below!