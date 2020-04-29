8 Stars Share Their QVC and HSN Mother's Day Gift Picks

NBC / Getty Images / E! Illustration
Invite your mother to something special this Mother's Day!
Shopping for mom has never been easier thanks to networks like HSN and QVC, which allow you to shop from the comfort of your sofa. Since there are so many unique products to choose from on both networks, we've turned to some familiar faces for a full rundown of the gifts that will make you the favorite kid on Mother's Day!
There are no secret celebrities like Giuliana Rancic and Bethenny Frankel They are big fans of HSN, they even have their own collections in the shopping network. For Mother's Day, Bethenny suggests her Jean Overkle Skinny Ankle which is part of her Skinnygirl line.
"I love these jeans because they are a fun touch to traditional denim: a classic fitted jean with unexpected and subtle studs on the front," Bethenny shared with E! News.
If your mom is not the skinny jean type, don't worry! Get mom an item from Lisa RinnaThe QVC collection like the Open Front Duster Cardigan, which is so comfortable and perfect to keep you comfortable at home.
Asymmetric top with open shoulders and Lisa Rinna collection
Lisa Rinna's selection of gifts
"Everyone should have an asymmetric T-shirt in their wardrobe. They are always in fashion. When I started designing this, I immediately thought of my beautiful mother, Lois, who is always in fashion and where I got my inspiration for many of my designs. Gift to a mother or glamor in your life, get one for yourself too! "
Skinnygirl All Over Stud Skinny Ankle Jean
Bethenny Frankel's selection of gifts
"Mom still doesn't know what she needs the Skinnygirl All Over Stud Skinny Ankle Jean, but she will quickly figure it out when she puts them on for the first time!"
August Chenille knit shoot and read with pom poms
Giuliana Rancic's selection of gifts
"This soft chenille throw is just what mom needs to curl up on those chilly nights and relax. With whimsical poms adorning the corners, it can be cozy and chic at the same time!"
Diamonique Floral Eternity Band Ring
QVC Hostess Gift Selection Amy Stran
"One of my all-time favorite purchases is the Diamonique Floral Eternity Band Ring. Mom can wear it every day, casual or elegant, and it looks just like what the best jewelers are creating, but at QVC, it's much more affordable ! "
Peace Love World Set of 3 Shag Decorative Pillows with Affirmations
Selection of gifts from designer Alina Villasante
"The affirmations on these pillows are the perfect way to let a mother know that you are grateful for her. The set of three is also a 3-in-1 gift for all the beautiful moms you know and love. They deserve a soft place to relax. with a reminder of how special they are. Home is where Mom is. "
Zuda Front Zip Hooded Dive Jacket
Gift choice from Zuda brand ambassador and NYCfitfam co-founder Jamie Hess
"Since we launched the brand in QVC, I have become my own mother, Joan Lunden, in a zuda fanatic too! The Zuda Front Zip Hooded Dive Jacket is one of her favorite items, and will be the perfect gift for any special mom in your life. It's the perfect weight to carry, whether you're running errands, running to the gym, or running after your kids, and the adorable Scuba look will make it look perfect!
BeautyBio ZenBubble Gel moisturizer day and night
Gift choice from CEO and co-founder of BeautyBio, Jamie O & # 39; Banion
"Obsessed with this new formula that has quickly become one of this spring's biggest beauty releases after selling within the first three hours of launch. It is a super clean, oil and fragrance free formula designed for sensitive skin. It starts as a gel cream and then you feel it burst into your skin and flood it with silky hydration. It's amazing. "
Mally Super-Size Dark Circle Corrector Trio
Gift choice by celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal
"It is not makeup, but rather skincare with brightening and hydrating pigments. This helps give the appearance of an overall brighter complexion (which all mothers need!) But without looking like you have makeup."
Lisa Duster Cardigan Open Front Duster Collection
Lisa Rinna's selection of gifts
"This is a great gift, now more than ever, it's like giving a hug! It's just such a cozy cardigan and you can wear it for some drama or wear it all over the house; it's very versatile. I literally live in this now and everyone should have one, even your favorite moms! "
Peace Love World Pave Mama Pendant with Chain, 14K Coating
Selection of gifts from designer Alina Villasante
"As a mom, this necklace is very special to me. A girl's first word is usually mom and this necklace is the perfect way to make her proud of the most rewarding job in the world. There is no better way to charm her than with a necklace that says it all in one word. "
Mally Face Defender with sponge
Gift choice by celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal
"We may not be wearing a lot of makeup right now, so this is the perfect way to make your pores disappear and give the mother's skin a perfect dull texture."
Skinnygirl Mouj Waterfall Cardigan
Bethenny Frankel's selection of gifts
"The Mouj Waterfall cardigan from my latest Skinnygirl collection is perfect for any mother due to its flexible size and versatility. I wear it over my PCs as loungewear, but I also travel with it because it doesn't wrinkle. It's great for a cold night out or a cozy night. "
BeautyBio Rose Quartz Glow Set
Gift choice from CEO and co-founder of BeautyBio, Jamie O & # 39; Banion
"My Favorite 2-Step Morning Facial in One Set! I use our jewelry grade Brazilian Rose Quartz Roller to leaf off with the small end around the eye area in the morning and then apply 2-3 drops of the Rosehip seed facial oil for instant shine and shine.Use the wide end of the roller to massage the oil into the skin and push up towards the lymphatic drainage point near the ear to sculpt the cheekbones in seconds. this duo! "
Novelty Sneakers For Women Dearfoams With Eye Mask
QVC Hostess Gift Selection Amy Stran
"New sneakers are a must every year and this adorable set of sneakers and eye masks is beautiful, functional and downright fun."
August and I read Croco-Embossed Every. Little. Thing. Case.
Giuliana Rancic's selection of gifts
"Sometimes moms need a little extra help getting organized, especially when they're on the go. The Every.Little.Thing.Case., Does exactly that with four removable compartments that allow you to store everything from jewelry to toiletries, all together or individually so you can throw it away – in your bag on a whim! "
