7 high-risk sex offenders released as part of Orange County's prison population reduction – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Seven high-risk registered sex offenders were released months earlier in a state effort to reduce the prison population to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, each of the criminals has been charged with cutting off their monitors or tampering with their tracking devices to render them inoperative, after being released from jail for crimes ranging from indecent exposure to sexual assault to child sexual abuse. They have also repeatedly violated probation.

“This type of high-risk sex offender is the most dangerous type of offender and the one most likely to reoffend. They are doing everything possible to avoid being detected by parole officers assigned to monitor them, so that they can commit additional sex crimes, "OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement." This is not the type of person. they should take a break.

Released sex offenders include:

Luis Joel Ramírez, 27, whose criminal history includes sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon, resistance to a peace officer, theft, and possession of a leaded baton.

James Franklin Bowling, 50, whose criminal history includes lewd conduct in a public place, repeated convictions for failing to register as a sex offender, repeated convictions of a sex offender at school, possession of controlled substances, and paraphernalia.

Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, 39, whose criminal history includes child abuse, indecent exposure, assault, battery, criminal threats, and inflicting injury on an older adult.

Calvin Curtis Coleman, 52, whose criminal history includes lewd conduct in a public place.

Kyle Albert Winton, 40, whose criminal history includes molesting / molesting a child, criminal threats to cause serious bodily injury or death, resisting a peace officer, DUI, and hitting and fleeing with property damage.

José Adrián Oregel, 45, whose criminal history includes illegal sexual intercourse with a minor and oral intercourse of a person under the age of 18 and major bodily injury. He is also a second striker.

Mario Ernesto Sandoval, 45, whose criminal history includes sexual assault, touching for sexual excitement, indecent exposure, assault on a peace officer, and assault.

The OC prison population has been reduced by almost 45% since March 7. Sheriff Don Barnes informed the OC Board of Supervisors that there are new precautions to keep inmates safe, including social distancing, masks, and the quarantine of new inmates.