6ix9ine's girlfriend wildly responds to Don Q's flirty comment

The Bronx rapper tries to shoot his shot with Jade in an Instagram post of her flaunting her curves, but she turns it off and embarrasses him.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ineJade's girlfriend has apparently learned her trolling skills. And since she is not restricted to a certain condition, such as that of her boyfriend, which would prevent her from doing so, she has used it to shut down a possible suitor.

The rainbow haired hottie has wildly responded to Don QFlirty comment on her Instagram post. In one of her latest photos, Jade debuted with freshly dyed hair while apparently trying to flaunt her curves in a white dress that hugged the figure.

"I used to photoshop my butt, but now that you're home you really like this," he wrote in the caption, probably referring to 6ix9ine's early release from jail. Apparently trying to fire his shot with it, Don Q wrote in the comment section, "# HEAVY". But Jade wasn't having it and embarrassed him instead, replying, "The only thing you have here is you."

Reading Jade's response, one person became excited: "She is learning to troll like the king of NEW YORK." Another commented, "Dayummm, she roasted my man."

Others jokingly suggested that it could be 6ix9ine who responded to Don Q's comment. "It was probably Danny who wrote that," one wrote, while another similarly predicted, "That's 6ix9ine responding."

Some others, meanwhile, were not impressed that Jade attempted to act as a loyal girlfriend to hit maker "FEFE". "She tried to appear loyal after the entire treyway made a train on her bed," said one user.

6ix9ine has been in home confinement after he was released from prison in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has kept busy recording new music. The New York native has been preparing two new albums, one in English and one in Spanish, as part of his new $ 10 million record deal with his old label, 10K Projects.

Recently, the "Gummo" spitter has petitioned Judge Engelmayer to allow him to spend up to 2 hours in his backyard once a week to work on music videos. The documents note that the hip-hop star's parole officer knows the request and has no objection, so he only needs the judge's stamp of approval as well.