46-year-old R,amp;B singer Adina & # 39; Freak & # 39; Howard – Show off your Twerk skills!

You're never too old for twerk, and 90s R,amp;B singer Adina Howard wants everyone to know.

The beautiful singer showed off her impressive twerk skills a few weeks ago, in a recent performance.

Adina, who rose to fame in the mid-1990s with her debut album, Do You Wanna Ride? and her debut single, "Freak like Me," is 46 years old, and she still moves like a teenager.

Some of his other minor hits include "What does love have to do with it?" (with Warren G), "(Freak) And U Know It,quot;, "Nasty Grind,quot;, "Freaks,quot; (with Play-N-Skillz and Krayzie Bone) and "T-Shirt & Panties,quot; (with Jamie Foxx).

Don't let the gray air fool you, it's still as sexy as ever.

Oh, and for all grown men seeking love, Adina is currently single. She divorced her longtime husband, Sherman Jordan, in 2017.

Here are some recent photos of Adina: