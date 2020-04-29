& # 39; U ok? & # 39; Virus-era friendships can be crucial and charged

A single mom snuggling up to a teenage daughter at home, Sharon Litwin sees her friends, like most people these days, only virtually. Still, they have been a crucial lifesaver.

"Sometimes I just need to have a conversation with adults," she says. "And sometimes I just need to cry, which I really don't want to deal with my daughter." Two of Litwin's friends, especially, have become valuable sounding boards on daily calls that he coordinates with his walks outside.

But then there are friends he has tried to control, good friends, who have not responded. She doesn't know what that means. They are fighting? Are they or a loved one sick? Or are they afraid that SHE is sick or struggling and doesn't want to increase their stress? "I don't know what the message is," says Litwin, 45, of Teaneck, New Jersey. "I only care about everyone."

As the world has changed overwhelmingly since the coronavirus era was established, the complicated domino effects have been well documented in terms of family life, but not so much with friends. However, these relationships were also key to our previous lives. And they're complicated, too, especially now that virtually all communication is, well, virtual.

Challenges can be as simple as learning to navigate a relationship through FaceTime (Am I calling too much or too little?) Or as in-depth as reevaluating who are best friends and what is needed or expected of them.

There have been surprises, both welcome and not.

There's a friend you haven't seen in months who comes along to offer a much-needed item: a thermometer for your child, plenty of food when you can't go out. There is a neighbor three floors up that you hardly knew before, who comes up to say "I'm here if you need me." There is that person you rarely see in normal times, but suddenly he has become a soothing voice that helps you navigate the unknown.

Then there is the friend who seems callous or focused on trivial matters, someone I would rather not be talking to right now.

Tracy Wakeford knows that she is among the lucky ones. She is taking refuge in her Rockport, Maine home with a sheltered porch where her young daughters can play. Still, it's frustrating to see millennial friends posting about limited entertainment options.

"I want to kill all my single friends or childless friends who are 'bored' and don't know what to watch on Netflix," Wakeford, 44, said on Facebook recently.

“My child is being very sticky. We don't have daycare and we don't leave home, "explains Wakeford, whose daughters are 8 and 2 years old, in an interview. Her response to those friends:" I don't want to hear about Netflix, and I don't want to know how you're dragging a blanket. "

Wakeford tries not to judge, but admits he "sleeps,quot; Facebook friends whose posts sound like they're on a mini vacation. "Are people really listening to other people and the struggles that are going on?"

Family therapist Catherine Lewis says communication can be difficult when friends experience the pandemic differently. Frontline workers, or simply those who must remain in essential jobs, are not free to stay at home. It is also more difficult for some to be locked in an urban environment than a suburban home. "It is a luxury to be bored," says Lewis.

Melba Nicholson Sullivan, a community clinical psychologist in New York, says the great stress of the moment may shed light on temperament differences that were manageable in easier times. "People now have to choose what works in a friendship, and what may not be a good choice anymore."

For many, virtual communication has been a blessing. Recently, Bruce Leiserowitz, a Los Angeles attorney, sent one of those "verification,quot; emails to an old friend, someone he hadn't spoken to in months. Instantly he received an email from that friend: "Register,quot;.

He assumed that his own email was being recovered. But no: the two had approached at exactly the same moment. They picked up the phone to catch up 30 minutes.

Leiserowitz has endeavored to communicate with friends, offering them help. Not everyone has done the same for him. "Maybe some people have not been as forthcoming as I would have liked, but I have to understand that they have to deal with their own situations," he says.

For Jenny Englander, Zoom's socialization is frustrating; she is retired for now. "I used to be super outgoing," says the mother of four, who recently posted about it on a parenting site. "Now I rarely talk to friends." It's not his fault, but that communication "feels shallow."

In New York, writing coach Cathy Altman avoids virtual group meetings, favoring old-school emails, one friend at a time. That can also have difficulties; A friend recently shared texts documenting a fight with a partner. "Next time," Altman jokes, "call your therapist."

The disorientation that many feel when trying to navigate virtual friendships is hardly limited to adults. One recent afternoon, Sam Junnarkar, a fifth-grader in Westchester County, New York, connected with friends through Zoom to plan a joint movie night. The experience turned out to be fun. But 10-year-old Sam professes a longing for his in-person dating before the pandemic.

"I can talk to my friends online, but it's not the same," he says. "It feels different. I can only see their faces and sometimes the internet goes down. "

Things also feel different for Kathe Mazur, a Los Angeles actress and audiobook narrator, but it's not her friends who seem upset. It is the communication with occasional colleagues, who somehow, in virtual channels, feel unexpectedly deep.

The usual little introductory talk, Mazur says, feels deeper, more vulnerable, and more personal, with substantive questions about how people are dealing. People seek advice. And they ask: "How are you?" – The difference is that now, they really want to know.

"There is a feeling that everyone has permission to really communicate," says Mazur. "This would never have happened before."

