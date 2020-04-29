& # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39; Achieves Success Amid Coronavirus Pandemic with Digital Launch

DreamWorks Animation

Universal's decision to release a follow-up to the sequel to & # 39; Trolls & # 39; 2016 as a movie on demand has earned the studio an estimated $ 95 million in just 19 days since its release.

The decision of the universal chiefs to liberate "Trolls World Tour"As an on-demand movie has paid off: The movie has racked up an estimated $ 95 million (£ 76.3 million) in rental rates in the United States in 19 days.

The animated sequel, with the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, was released the same day it was scheduled to hit theaters, but the big-screen rollout was ruled out when the coronavirus closed theaters last month.

First "Trolls"The film grossed $ 120.8 million (£ 97 million) at the North American box office during the same period and earned $ 346.8 million (£ 278.7 million) worldwide, according to Up News Info.