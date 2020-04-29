& # 39; Shahs of Sunset & # 39; Star Golnesa & # 39; GG & # 39; Gharachedaghi gives birth to Baby Boy

Shahs of Sunset Star Golnesa & # 39; GG & # 39; Gharachedaghi has given birth to a baby.

She has called him Elijah.

Viewers of the current season of the show have seen the star suffer a miscarriage. They tell her that she will never have children. I was devastated by the news, but obviously something changed, and GG is now a new mother.

