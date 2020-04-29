& # 39; Shahs of Sunset & # 39; Star Golnesa & # 39; GG & # 39; Gharachedaghi gives birth to Baby Boy

Shahs of Sunset Star Golnesa & # 39; GG & # 39; Gharachedaghi has given birth to a baby.

She has called him Elijah.

Viewers of the current season of the show have seen the star suffer a miscarriage. They tell her that she will never have children. I was devastated by the news, but obviously something changed, and GG is now a new mother.

GG representative Steve Honig released a statement confirming that the mother and baby are fine. "Very happy to report that Golnesa Gharachedaghi last night gave birth to Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi. The baby arrived in Los Angeles last night at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches."

Honig continued: "Everyone is doing very well and Golnesa is more than excited to be a mother and start this new adventure."

GG struggled with fertility issues due to some previous medical issues, but decided to try conceiving through IVF.

Congratulations to GG and his growing family.