& # 39; Humble & # 39; Jameis Winston wanting to work, learn with the saints

Jameis Winston is not seeing his new role with the New Orleans Saints as a concession, but as a golden opportunity.

The former general team n. Wednesday's No. 1 spoke about signing a one-year deal with the Saints, a team Winston believes is the perfect fit as he tries to pursue a career that was once packed with potential.

MORE: Who will start after Brees retires: Hill or Winston?

"If you believe in the skill you have, if you have faith that you will be a starting quarterback again, take this opportunity in the blink of an eye to work with this incredible group of men," Winston told reporters at a conference call.

After an erratic 2019 season in which he threw 30 interceptions, the most of any quarterback since 1988, Winston found the frozen market for initial opportunities when he made his first foray into free agency.

After being replaced by Tom Brady as the face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise, the winner of the 2013 Heisman Trophy finally settled on one year, laden with incentives with the Saints to endorse another future Hall of Famer. at Drew Brees.

For a recovery project, it could be said that Winston couldn't have found a better place than New Orleans, which resurrected the career of another former Pro Bowl quarterback at Teddy Bridgewater last season.

Bridgewater was 5-0 in five starts to replace an injured Brees and turned that efficient performance into a three-year, $ 21 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in March.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"When you see what happened last year with the amount of playing time Taysom (Hill) and Teddy had, I'm not saying I'm going to expect that this year, but those guys were ready," Winston said. "And that's how I'm going to be. I'm going to be prepared for anything."

The opportunity to learn from two of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL at Brees and coach Sean Payton added to the appeal of joining the Saints, as did the opportunity to play on a team considered among the top contenders to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

"We have a Hall of Fame quarterback and a future Hall of Fame coach. That is very intriguing to a young quarterback like me," said the 26-year-old. "This is a Super Bowl contender team and I am happy to be a part of that."

It's still not the result Winston probably expected a season after shooting for a record 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, second only to MVP Lamar Jackson.

He admitted that his departure from Tampa Bay was a humiliating experience, but that it could be a blessing in disguise.

"One thing about humility is that everyone should be humiliated," he said. "Throughout my life, I started from very humble beginnings. Therefore, it is another chapter of my life that I will learn from and will improve myself."