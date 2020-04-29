& # 39; Assassin & # 39; s Creed & # 39; trailer: Valhalla, Vikings and everything we know about the game

"Assassin & # 39; s Creed,quot; remains a staple of the Ubisoft game as it enters its third decade, and a preview for a new title "Assassin & # 39; s Creed: Valhalla,quot; will be released on Thursday.

The company offered clues on what to expect from the trailer on Wednesday, releasing a teaser image of a Viking torso.

The trailer will be released Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

Here is what you should know about "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla,quot;:

How to watch the trailer for & # 39; Assassin & # 39; s Creed & # 39; online

Fans can watch the trailer on YouTube at 11 a.m. on Thursday. ET. The link for the broadcast is available here.

See the world premiere of Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla on April 30 at 8 a.m. PDT / 5 p.m. CEST. # AssassinsCreed – Assassin & # 39; s Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

What is the name of the announced game & # 39; Assassin & # 39; s Creed & # 39 ;?

The next edition of the game will be called "Assassin & # 39; s Creed: Valhalla,quot;.

What does & # 39; Valhalla & # 39; mean?

Valhalla is the mythological scene in which the heroic Nordic fighters are chosen to follow their death. It is considered heavenly.

What else is known about the game?

In addition to the name, which gives hints of its own about the game's settings, the teaser image released on Wednesday shows what appears to be a muscular Viking warrior wielding an ax. There is a flying crow in the upper left corner of the image and a split from a ship scene and a land battle.

We will learn much more about Ubisoft's focus on advancement.

What is the release date of & # 39; Assassin & # 39; s Creed: Valhalla & # 39;?

The release date is not yet known, but the trailer may provide insight into when the game will be out. The last game in "Assassin & # 39; s Creed,quot; – "Assassin & # 39; s Creed: Odyssey,quot; – hit stores in October 2018.