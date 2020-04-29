3.7 million Californians have applied for unemployment since mid-March – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The staggering 3.7 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in California since the coronavirus pandemic took over the state.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that 3.7 million people had applied for unemployment since March 12.

The state has been under an order to stay home since March 19.

Newsom revealed that more than $ 6 billion has been distributed in unemployment claims, of which $ 1.2 billion has come in the past 24 hours.

Tuesday was the first day for which independent contractors and concert workers, who would not normally qualify for unemployment, could apply under the state's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

235,000 jobless claims were filed Tuesday. 190,000 of them were under the PUA program.

"We saw, not surprisingly, an increase in applications yesterday," Newsom said Wednesday.

Newsom acknowledged the frustrations that thousands of people were experiencing in trying to get their applications approved as they dealt with long waiting times both online and over the phone.

"I am deeply aware that many of you tried to access that system online, in person, and struggled to get in … We are embracing this unprecedented volume," Newsom said.

The state went from seeing an average of 2,500 requests a day before the pandemic to tens of thousands, Newsom said.

"It is not an excuse … We have to provide more support," Newsom said bluntly.

The California Department of Employment Development has had trouble handling the overhead of your system. The governor reiterated the steps he has taken to address that, including communicating with applicants online via chatbots and text messages and hiring 1,340 people for the EDD call center and extending the hours to seven days a week, from 8 am at 8 p.m.

The response period for receiving money is 24 to 48 hours for people with debit cards, Newsom said. Those without debit cards must receive money within seven days.