2 firefighters injured while fighting flames at Far North Dallas apartment complex – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire in an apartment in the far north of Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:19 p.m. On April 29, the Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at The Edge Apartments, located on the Rosemeade Parkway.

While responding, firefighters noticed smoke rising from a unit on the top floor of an apartment building.

And although the strike teams initially moved for an offensive attack, authorities said the fire quickly spread to neighboring apartments; forcing them to push everyone back and request a second alarm response.

The teams then used ladder tubes to control the fire, and around 50 firefighters were finally able to finish the job in about an hour.

Authorities said there is fire damage in a minimum number of units and water damage in others.

All residents were able to safely escape, however two firefighters received minor burn injuries and were rushed to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Since then they have been released.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.