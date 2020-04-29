2 Chainz sued for allegedly owing $ 25K in commissions

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; No Lie & # 39; and his business partner Mychel & # 39; Snoop & # 39; Dillard faces legal problems after a former employee claims that he is never paid for what he owes after working for them for a year.

2 Chainz has been found in another legal dispute. The rapper and his business partner Mychel "Snoop" Dillard are reportedly being sued by a former employee who claimed they owe him almost $ 25,000 in commissions.

According to Bossips, Leon Wiggins previously worked as an assistant manager for the two business owners after they reached an agreement to help attract more clientele to the Escobar and Tapas Restaurant, as well as Hookah MRD Kings in 2018. It was said if he made a certain amount of sales, a commission would be given.

In his lawsuit, Wiggins said he sold various items at both restaurants, making him eligible to receive a commission of $ 24,713. He further stated that until he left office in April 2019, he has not yet been paid for what he says is his due.

2 Chainz and Dillar have allegedly asked for the case to be withdrawn, as they deny having made a deal with Wiggins or owing him anything. In addition, the two claimed that they never received adequate documentation to give to their attorneys.

The case is currently ongoing, but it appears it may take longer for it to be resolved as the courts are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In related news, 2 Chainz is giving back to the people around him. Along with Snoop, the Grammy-winning rapper was seen feeding the homeless at the Escobar restaurant on Monday, April 27. TMZ reported that 2 Chainz, dressed in black gloves and a face mask, prepared 120 meals for those in need.

This came after hit creator "No Lie" received a backlash over his plan to reopen his Atlanta restaurants for dinner service, prompting him to back down on the plan. "After careful consideration, we will not be opening our restaurants on Monday. It has not been officially decided when we will start having dinner service," Snoop told TMZ.