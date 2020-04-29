1998 OR2 1.5-mile wide asteroid passes Earth – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As Earth continues to fight the global coronavirus pandemic, it avoided a fairly close call with a large asteroid on Wednesday morning.

A 1.5-mile-wide asteroid called "1998 OR2,quot; reached 3.9 million miles from Earth on Wednesday just before 3 a.m., a close call in space, but the planet was never in danger. At that distance, NASA says the asteroid passed more than 16 times as far as the moon.

Asteroid, 1998 OR2, a well-known near-Earth object, will pass safely on Wednesday at 2:55 a.m. PT (5:55 a.m. ET). It will get no closer to Earth than 3.9 million miles. Astronomers will have the opportunity to study it in detail. https://t.co/JAUK1rMa2a@AsteroidWatch @NASASolarSystem pic.twitter.com/ekmhT3PbHF

– NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 28, 2020

According to NASA, close-ups of large asteroids are really rare: the last time was in September 2017, when a 3-mile-wide asteroid called Florence flies across Earth at 18 lunar distances. NASA astronomers say they expect asteroids of this size to pass this close about once every five years.

As for 1998 OR2, it is expected to oscillate slightly closer to Earth, approximately four times the lunar distance, in 2079.