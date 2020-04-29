18 residents test positive for COVID-19 in Vallejo limelight – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – State health officials reported that 18 residents of the Windsor Vallejo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19.

Vallejo spokeswoman Christina Lee told the Vallejo Times Herald that four facility employees had also tested positive for the virus.

The center notified the Solano County Public Health Department last Friday that cases had been confirmed at the center. Lee said there were 12 confirmed cases among residents, but the state health department's COVID-19 panel showed that the outbreak had increased to 18 on Tuesday.

No other information on the age or sex of affected residents or if any of them has required hospitalization was not disclosed.

Solano County Public Health Administrator Jayleen Richards told the newspaper that the county is taking the cluster outbreak very seriously.

"We have been testing the staff and residents there," he said. "We will check into the facility every day."

Richards said this was the first COVID-19 cluster outbreak in the county.

Across Solano County, 249 coronavirus cases have been confirmed during the outbreak with 12 residents currently under hospital care. There have been four deaths.