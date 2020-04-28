Zoom: Oracle Wins Cloud Computing Agreement with Zoom – Latest News

Zoom Video Communications Inc said Tuesday that it began using Oracle Corp's cloud computing service to help manage the increase in volumes of online video calls caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

As corporations and schools shift to remote work and billions of people under stay-at-home orders look for ways to stay connected, Zoom has seen daily meeting participants soar from 10 million in December to 300 millions. But it has also experienced a backlash as the increased use exposed privacy and security flaws.

Zoom established a 90-day plan to fix security issues, but in the meantime, the thirty-fold jump in traffic has required more computing power.

The deal is a major victory for Oracle, which wants to catch up with rivals like Amazon.com and Microsoft that have a larger market share, and is selling a new generation of cloud technology after its first-generation efforts. failed to gain ground.

Zoom and Oracle did not disclose the size of the agreement, but said that the traffic of "millions,quot; of meeting participants is being handled by Oracle's cloud service and that about 7 million gigabytes of Zoom data per day is flowing through Oracle servers.

"It is exciting to be able to get to a platform and scale very quickly," Brendan Ittelson, chief technology officer at Zoom, told Reuters in an interview.

Zoom's service ran on a combination of its own data center equipment and cloud computing services from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, but started working with Oracle about six weeks ago.

Executives at Zoom and Oracle said their engineering teams worked together daily to put systems in place that now handle a significant portion of Zoom's traffic.

Jean Atelsek, an analyst at 451 Research, said that if Oracle's use of Zoom is successful, it could give Oracle a high-profile customer to demonstrate that its new technology is competitive with larger rivals.

"The remarkable thing about this deal is the speed with which it happened," said Atelesk.

