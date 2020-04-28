Zooey Deschanel's boyfriend Jonathan Scott says he hadn't seen "New Girl,quot; until he started dating her

At least he finally knows how cool the show is.
As you probably already know, Zooey Deschanel and Property brothersJonathan Scott is dating.
You might think that Jonathan is a big fan of Zooey's work and can quote New girl by heart, but in a preview shared by ET of the upcoming episode of his brother Drew's podcast, At home with Linda and Drew ScottJonathan confessed that he didn't know much about Zooey before they started dating.
"I remember hearing She & Him songs on the radio or in a restaurant and I never knew it was you," he told Zooey. "It is the same with New girl. I'd never seen New girl Until we start dating. Which, by the way, I finished the series yesterday. True love is driving five hours just to see your love for the first time, or see his whole show. "
But Zooey, on the other hand, was quite familiar with the Brother Property, and had seen his show. “I liked the show before I met them and I always enjoyed watching it. Then after we started dating, I wonder, "Is it strange that I still like to watch the show?" If I'm on a plane and there's Property brothers there, that's what I'm going to see. "
Honestly, who can blame her? Property brothers it's relaxing! But it is also New girlSo I hope that's what Jonathan would choose on a plane!
It doesn't matter that Jonathan hasn't experienced New girlThe greatness of before you went out with Zooey, what matters is that now you will have all the Schmidt and Nick quotes stuck in your head forever.
TV and cinema
