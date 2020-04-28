Zooey Deschanel posts adorable message and photo on Beau Jonathan Scott's birthday!

The actress turned to social media to share a really sweet birthday message dedicated to her man, Jonathan Scott! As fans of Property Brothers may know, he just turned 42 and his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, fell in love with the "amazing person,quot; that he is.

It is safe to say that these two are truly in love and very happy together.

With that said, it's no wonder the loving girlfriend wanted to publicly celebrate the special day.

On his IG account, Zooey posted a super cute black and white photo of him kissing the birthday boy's cheek.

However, while this was already sweet, what really caught the attention of fans was the caption that read: ‘This amazing person makes me truly happy every day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of the wonderful types. I'm so happy to be able to make your birthday cake (cake emojis, heart, heart face). "

Amid the global pandemic of COVID-19, the happy couple have been quarantined together and have spent time updating their online platforms with adorable and adorable images.

Zooey and Jonathan have been seeing each other since September, but their relationship has definitely evolved very fast.

The actress also posted a very similar photo in November.

It was, once again, in black and white and featured Zooey giving her boyfriend a peck on the cheek while smiling at the camera.

At that moment, she simply poured down on him with one word: "cute."

Their perfect romance and sweet online flirting has really made fans think that they will soon be walking down the hall together.

Obviously, that still has to wait a bit longer, as everyone is still isolated due to the pandemic, but, as soon as they can, they can go ahead and get married!



