Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expect their first baby

A day after Zayn Malik reappeared on her Instagram, Gigi Hadid's secret was revealed. Not only is she and Malik officially together and quarantined together, but the couple are expecting a baby.

According to TMZFamily sources close to the couple, over and over, have said Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant and Malik is the baby. There are no details on the baby's gender or specific due date yet, but the Hadid and Malik families are "very excited."

Hadid had just turned 25 on April 23, and the supermodel posted photos on Instagram to give her 52.5 million followers a peek at her home party with family and friends. Her sister Bella was in some of the photos, as was Malik.

In Gigi's first birthday photo collage, one of the photos showed her hugging a man with her back to the camera. Even though they couldn't see her face, fans were 100 percent sure that she was hugging Malik.

The next day, Gigi posted a Boomerang from her birthday celebration showing Malik standing between her and Bella under two giant silver balloons that spelled "25,quot;. There was no doubt that it was Malik, and it seemed that Gigi was no longer interested in hiding the fact that they had rekindled their romance and that he was with her in quarantine.

Gigi wore a black top with belted, high-waisted jeans in the photos and wasn't trying to hide her tummy. Her bump is so small that no one saw her before the news of the pregnancy came out.

The expectant mother has been quarantined with her family on her Pennsylvania farm during the COVID-19 lockdown, and it is now clear that the One Direction singer has also been there. He and Gigi were reportedly back together again in December, and sparked rumors that they had rekindled their romance when cameras saw them together in New York City in January.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Gigi and Zayn were back together just before the December holidays," said a source at the time. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."

Gigi Hadid confirmed that she and Zayn Malik had returned with a Valentine's Day post that featured a picture of the singer that was taken in December. In the legend, she wrote: "HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm."

Ad

Neither Hadid nor Malik have publicly confirmed the news of the pregnancy.



Post views:

0 0