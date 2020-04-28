Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are quarantined together, and their photos from the 25th birthday party prove it.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid got together and are even going through the Coronavirus blockade together. Although neither made an official announcement that they were hiding in the same location, the new photos from Gigi's 25th birthday celebration demonstrate this. Gigi and Bella returned to their mother's Pennsylvania farm to overcome the pandemic and the two of them have been enjoying the simple things in life. Bella recently shared video footage where she helped her mother plant 1500 lavender plants and now Gigi and Zayn shared a video of the two on the property.

Fans were thrilled to see that Zayn was there celebrating with Gigi, as no one knew for sure if they were still together. Rest assured that Zayn and Gigi seem truly happy and more in love than ever. In the video, Zayn was caught between supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella as they slowly danced from side to side.

Gigi shared the following comment with her video and photos.

“I had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, which made it so special to me, along with all the love I felt from around the world! Thanks everyone for the birthday messages, I took them with me yesterday! 💛🙏 I am thankful and fortunate that my family and friends, near and far, are healthy and safe, and although I missed my loved ones with whom I wish I had celebrated, I know that these times will make us even more grateful to be together. had in the future! I will never forget my 25th birthday! "

You can watch videos and photos with Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik below.

You can see photos of Gigi with your friends and family in the photo slideshow below. Also included is a photo of Gigi and Zayn hugging each other in a celebratory birthday hug. Fans were delighted to see the two sharing this special moment for Gigi together, and people left numerous comments in the posts offering their congratulations and happiness that Gigi was not alone during the Coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think about the quarantine of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid together?

Happy birthday Gigi Hadid!



