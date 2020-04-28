Yovanna Momplaisir hits NeNe's leaks for leaving multiple times during recording of RHOA meeting

As for Yovanna Momplaisir, NeNe Leakes can't stand the criticism and speeches from her RHOA co-stars, so she apparently kept walking during the recording of the reunion! Obviously, given that this season's meeting was virtually triggered by coronavirus quarantine orders, COVID-19, NeNe was unable to dramatically leave the stage, but she apparently got up and left multiple times.

That said, Yovanna says NeNe is "sweating under pressure."

The meeting was taped through each of the Housewives' computer screens from the comfort of their homes on April 23, but it seems the drama was as explosive as it can be!

Yovanna talked about how NeNe acted at the time while taking on her online co-stars, which is a big preview of what fans can expect since the episode has yet to air.

During an interview for HollywoodLife, she revealed that the women really "gave,quot; it to NeNe and that she couldn't bear the heat!

‘That's probably why (NeNe) kept getting up and walking. She got him running out of her own house. Good? He ran out of his own quote in quotes, home, "Yovanna shared with the media.

She went on to say that "sweating under pressure,quot; was what prompted NeNe to stand up and leave the screen.

Yovanna accused her of simply choosing to leave to "not tackle anything during (her) entire segment with (NeNe)"

After all, the two of them are still involved in a social media scandal together.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Previously, Kandi Burruss also spoke to the site about NeNe at the meeting, saying that "he probably won't be talking to me or anyone else for a while."

Ad %MINIFYHTML683efef317d91c77d5c7c2dd586aff2b26% %MINIFYHTML683efef317d91c77d5c7c2dd586aff2b26%

Kandi also described the meeting as "aggressive," adding that there was "so much yelling and screaming."



Post views:

0 0