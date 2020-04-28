YouTube brand ad revenue continues to decline despite "signs that consumers are reverting to more commercial behavior," according to Alphabet's CFO – Up News Info

Traditional YouTube brand marketing "continues to decline" in April due to COVID-19, according to Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet, mother of the digital video giant.

During a conference call with Wall Street analysts Tuesday to discuss Alphabet's mixed first-quarter results, Porat said direct response ads are doing better on YouTube in the current climate than brand messages. Direct-response releases feature calls-to-action, with viewers tapping or clicking to access coupons or other incentives, while branded ads resemble the familiar tilt variety for viewers.

"We are seeing signs that consumers are back to more commercial behavior, but it is unclear how durable or profitable it will be," Porat said of the April business climate. "It is really too early" in the pandemic for the decline in the brand's advertising spending to be reversed, he added. Still, "since it is an unprecedented environment, I would not extrapolate these comments for an entire quarter."

Related story Google Parent's Alphabet posts mixed first-quarter results after "significant slowdown" in ads

In the closing weeks of the first quarter, which ended in March, what Porat described as "considerable headwinds" hit YouTube's advertising revenue, which now represents approximately 10% of Alphabet's total revenue. As much of the world experienced closings due to COVID-19 and brands cut spending to overcome the crisis, YouTube ad revenue still achieved a 33% increase during the quarter, setting the pace for overall financial performance of the company.

Direct response ads were also included in the earnings call from Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. last week, and analysts noted that the category has doubled its share of the company's revenue in the past two years. . Snap's shares soared more than 30% after that earnings report. Alphabet, despite missing Wall Street estimates, saw its shares explode 8% in the aftermarket.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

YouTube viewing has increased during the COVID-19 crisis and still accounts for the majority of mobile views. Marketing specialists, even as they struggle with the challenges of the pandemic, are still drawn to the ubiquity of the platform and its targeting potential. In many cases, it can offer more surgical attack opportunities than linear television, although television ad sales professionals despise YouTube's inability to control content off-limits and provide true brand security.

However, the virus quarantine has reinforced YouTube's advantages, CEO Sundar Pichai. "People are turning to YouTube," he said. "Our observation time has ended across the board." Building direct response capacity to take advantage of the increased viewing has been a "journey" for YouTube, Pichai said. The tech giant has worked with brands like Groupon and Lyft to seamlessly integrate offers into ads. Marketing specialists have found the direct answer to be "profitable, and more people are seeing it over time."

CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized during the call that Alphabet's overall business positioned itself to take advantage of broad societal shifts toward work from home, digital workflows, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. "The recovery in advertising spending will depend on a return to economic activity," he said, and neither he nor Porat were willing to venture any assumptions about the big picture.

Alphabet kicked off a week of earnings from top tech companies, with Amazon, Facebook, and Apple set to reveal early indications of how COVID-19 has disrupted their businesses.

For YouTube, by the end of April the company would normally reach a peak of self-promotion. The company's annual Brandcast event in New York is the cornerstone of the NewFronts. That dazzling advertiser showcase involving numerous digital companies has shifted to an online event in late June as the advertising business continues to try to figure out its way through the pandemic.