Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

China's factories are back. But consumers are not.
The manufacturing giant is producing steel and cell phones again as its factories come to life. But empowering consumers could be more difficult, now that they're reluctant to spend after job losses, pay cuts, and the threat of a resurgence of the virus.
Retail sales plummeted nearly a sixth in March from a year earlier. And satellite imagery shows that China's industrial areas emitted much less light this spring than a year ago, a sign that fewer construction sites may be lit for 24-hour construction and that fewer factories may be operating all day.
Even a generation of young people used to a strong economy and known for their American-style shopping is now taking a cheaper approach.
Whats Next: Economists have urged China to help consumers, which other countries have done with spending programs. Beijing has been reluctant to do so because of its debt concerns.
Quotable: "My purchasing power has suffered a cliff-like fall," said a 29-year-old translator in Beijing. "When I find a job, I will start saving money and I cannot live a useless life like before."
India splinters on reopening
For five weeks, the Indians have united to follow a national blockade, the largest and one of the most severe.
But as the central government has begun to lift restrictions in areas with few or no known cases of coronavirus, officials are now fighting to persuade fearful residents, and their leaders, to consider a partial reopening.
Residents are afraid to leave after weeks of severely enforced restrictions. Divided state leaders are taking different approaches to reopens. Some local leaders fear that if they reopen too soon, they risk losing the ability to reimpose the rules if the spread accelerates.
Whats Next: India's suffering economy is likely to move the needle, as the country's public distribution system, which provides food and other brochures to hundreds of millions of people, has been severely stressed.
Quotable: "Those who survive this will remember a time when people had a chance to earn money, but they feared the same people who would give them the ticket," said a store owner.
Seoul's art world reopens
Museums and art galleries around the world are closed, bleeding the staff and wondering: What will it take to reopen? And what will this new world of art be like?
Seoul, a dense metropolis of 10 million residents that has had only two coronavirus deaths to date, offers one possible answer: Art galleries are reopening, but with social distance and masks. Visitors to a recent opening, above, had to type in their personal information to locate contacts.
2020 presidential elections: Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton is expected to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, adding to a series of endorsements in recent weeks.
Snapshot: Above, scavengers in Indonesia who make a living picking up plastic, metal and even bones from one of the world's largest landfills face additional misery as the global economic slowdown closes recycling centers.
Influencers
Taylor Lorenz covers internet culture for The Times. In the last In the technology bulletinTaylor spoke to Shira Ovide about the power of influencers, the combination of opportunities and stress they face during the pandemic, and their STRONG FEELINGS that Internet companies are failing us.
Shira: Why should we care about influencers?
Taylor: Influencers are part of a massive industry that drives retail, marketing, entertainment and more. Companies' marketing deals with influencers are projected to be much larger than advertising sales for the entire newspaper industry in the United States. The products you see at Target and Walmart are often the influencers' own products, use their names, develop with them, or are promoted by them.
People who say they don't follow influencers might have scrolled through updates from an Instagram mommy blogger, taken a cruise after seeing someone's YouTube review, or bought someone's needlepoint kits that are still online. Those are probably all influencers!
How will this crisis change how we and the stars of online social media behave?
You could sacrifice influential people who seem out of touch, such as those with lavish lifestyles. More of us are likely to adapt what young people are already doing. Are abandoning hyper-perfect aesthetics online and embracing the chaos of live streaming and TikTok, where humor and personality are more important than beautiful images.
How do you feel about the people who spend more time online now?
I'm concerned about the lack of healthy limits, and internet companies don't make it easy to escape. These sites need an option to pause activity and a universal "absence,quot; message to indicate that they are taking a break. I deactivate my Twitter account many weekends so that people cannot send me messages. Many people do that with Instagram. That's a sign that people want easier ways to disconnect and come back.
